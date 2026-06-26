Justin Herbert Has Heartfelt Reaction to Madison Beer’s Latest Career Milestone

Ever since Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and his girlfriend, Madison Beer, went public, they have become one of the most talked-about power couples, regularly showing affection on social media. Likewise, Herbert recently applauded the Reckless singer for her recent accomplishment.

“The love of my life headlined the forum last night,” wrote Herbert, posting a picture with Madison Beer in front of the iconic Kia Forum, Los Angeles, California, in his recent Instagram story.

For context, performing at the Kia Forum is a career-defining milestone for a musician. It is the ultimate proof that a musician has established elite status in the industry, with countless legendary artists having headlined shows at that venue.

The Chargers QB1 attended the historic show, as the pop star performed at the LA venue as part of her highly successful ‘The Locket Tour’. With the performance, she will earn a spot in the famed ‘Wall of Artists’ alongside her many contemporaries.

It was one of the many occasions when the NFL star publicly showed his continued love and support for his girlfriend in recent months.

Justin Herbert Keeps Proving He’s Madison Beer’s Biggest Supporter

Justin Herbert came under scrutiny last month after he decided to skip the first two weeks of the Chargers’ OTAs. With the new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, he missed initial drills under his new offensive scheme, and the reason was Madison Beer, who started his The Locket Tour’s European trip starting from Poland. He was there as the support system for his pop star girlfriend.

Although the head coach, Jim Harbaugh, defended his QB1, he inevitably met criticism from the analysts and fans. However, when the 28-year-old returned on the third week of the OTAs, it looked like he never skipped a beat.

Their display of affection continued even when the quarterback returned to Los Angeles, and the music star was still on her European tour. During a show in Amsterdam, Herbert FaceTimed Beer, with the video going viral on social media.

On top of that, the Chargers star made mainstream headlines last month after starring in Madison Beer’s latest single, lovergirl, where he was seen romancing with his real-life girlfriend on a beach.

While the lovebirds keep making headlines, they started dating roughly ten months ago.

How Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Took Their Romance Public

The romantic spark between Justin Herbert and Madison Beer reportedly began around August, 2025, right before the beginning of the regular season. The signal-caller and the pop singer met in Los Angeles and connected instantly, rapidly going from relationship rumor to soaring into one of the most-talked-about relationships in Hollywood.

Once their relationship buzz sparked in August, 2025, it was eventually confirmed a month later when they were spotted holding hands in the streets of Los Angeles. And when the singer attended the Chargers game against the Washington Commanders on October 5, 2025, and they shared a viral pregame kiss at the sideline, the relationship was publicly established.

However, the couple became Insta official in March when the quarterback gave a rare sneak peek at his personal life, wishing Beer a ‘Happy Birthday’. Needless to say, the duo has been inseparable ever since, despite their hectic and distinctive schedules.