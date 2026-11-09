Justin Herbert’s Finger Injury May Allow Chargers to Embrace Tanking

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the season as dark-horse favorites to win the Super Bowl. Then came the 0-8 start that has the entire NFL world in shock.

The latest loss came Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans in a 44-22 final that saw Justin Herbert leave the game with a finger injury. DJ Uiagalelei came on in relief and even threw a touchdown pass, giving fans something to cheer for amid this nightmare start.

The extent of Herbert’s injury is unknown at the moment. Chargers reporter Alex Insdorf did share a quote, however, from head coach Jim Harbaugh that noted how the injury “could be a fracture.”

Any injury holding Herbert out would be frustrating, yet this situation may allow the Chargers to finally embrace the reality of the team’s 2026 season.

Chargers Can Finally Embrace a Tank

The Chargers are the NFL’s lone remaining winless team, putting them in line to receive the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins are in contention as well with one win apiece so far this season.

Landing the No. 1 overall pick would give the Chargers options, but a popular prediction is it would allow the team to draft Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. He already looks like an NFL player at the college level and would instantly be Herbert’s top target.

The team may also be able to draft him at No. 2 or No. 3 overall as well, depending on how the 2027 quarterback class finishes up this current season.

This is not at all what the Chargers expected when the season began. Yet it is the team’s reality and it makes zero sense to put Herbert on the field with any type of injury. The wisest move, given his finger is indeed injured, may be to shut him down for the season and turn to Uiagalelei and Trey Lance once the latter is off injured reserve.

Chargers Facing Another Major Decision This Week

The NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday and to this point, the Chargers remain steadfast that they will not be conducting a fire sale. That means holding onto Khalil Mack, among many others who could bring back serious value in return.

Falling to 0-8 could change the front office’s mind, unless the entire organization believes this season is some sort of massive fluke.

What we do know is that Herbert is not going anywhere. He has a full no-trade clause and is under contract through the 2029 season. The fact he is gutting it out on the field and not complaining seems to prove he is not seeking a way out of Los Angeles.

His league-worst play this season, at least in terms of QBR, may have also tanked his potential trade value, at least in 2026.

Nothing about this Chargers season makes much sense and the team’s best bet may be to take on a full tank and go for the No. 1 overall pick. Sadly, the team may still achieve that goal even if the plan is to attempt to win the rest of the way.