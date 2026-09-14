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Chargers’ Justin Herbert Finds Support From Fiancée Madison Beer Despite Cardinals Loss

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Chargers QB Justin Herbert and Madison Beer
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Justin Herbert and Madison Beer attend a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Chargers dropping a 26-14 decision to the Cardinals in their season opener was a shocker, but one suit sighting certainly wasn’t.

While Justin Herbert caught plenty of heat for a sluggish afternoon under center, pop star and newly minted fiancée Madison Beer still managed to steal some spotlight.

Supporting her man through a rough day, Beer was spotted cheering for Herbert with her hands up in the air on Sunday afternoon.

Madison Beer Cheers for Justin Herbert, Chargers

Justin Herbert, Madison Beer
GettyMadison Beer supports Justin Herbert amid Chargers loss to Cardinals.

With 6:03 left on the clock, Herbert threw an 6-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Just as McConkey rushed into the red zone, the entire stadium erupted in cheers, with Beer also fist pumping in her celebration.

“Justin Herbert with an out-breaking dot to Ladd McConkey for 6, and Madison Beer couldn’t be happier,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X with video of the Herbert pass and Beer dancing up and down, with her hands above her head.

Some fans didn’t like Beer’s excitement, though, because the Chargers were losing to the Cardinals at home. What was supposed to be an easy win for Jim Harbaugh’s squad brought out the fundamental flaws in it.

So much so, that Harbaugh didn’t even recognize the team anymore, calling the performance “sloppy.”

“Some just uncharacteristic things happened,” Harbaugh said per ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “I would call it sloppy at times, too sloppy. And that’s something we got to get fixed.”

Jim Harbaugh Utterly Displeased with Chargers Performance vs. Cardinals

Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers
GettyLA Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh displeased with performance vs. Cardinals.

“Not the way we would want it to go. And so I know the group of competitors we have, it’s the feeling of you get punched and how we respond is what I’m thinking about right now. You get punched. How we respond is what I’m thinking about right now,” he added. “There’s things to get better at offensively, defensively, and special teams… everyone knows that. Uncharacteristic things happened.”

The team echoed Harbaugh’s sentiments.

Herbert, who logged 209 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, agreed with Harbaugh’s sentiment. “We can’t expect to win like that,” Herbert said, “and we have to do better.”

Left tackle Rashawn Slater reflected Harbaugh’s uncharacteristic part. “I’m definitely a little surprised. I think it was uncharacteristic of us,” Slater said. “But it’s Week 1.”

McConkey’s injury undoubtedly played a part in slowing down Herbert’s, and in turn, Chargers’ momentum.

USA Today’s Jacob Camenker blamed the fizzled out chemistry between Herbert and other receivers.

“Herbert and his receivers often appeared to be on different pages, which prevented the team from generating much rhythm through the air. Ladd McConkey was the lone wide receiver who appeared to build some chemistry with Herbert, but he suffered a chest injury in the third quarter and did not return.”

The Chargers face the Raiders next as their Week 2 opponents. They’re supposed to be a lot tougher opponents than Cardinals. Before their “sloppy performance,” as Harbaugh calls it, the Chargers would have easily been the odds-on favorite to win against both the Cardinals and the Raiders. However, their Week 1 numbers might give the odds market a hard reset and a lot of things to consider.

Pankti Parmar Pankti Parmar is an Ahmedabad-based writer and editor who has spent more than a four covering sports, with a deep focus on college football. She has worked for publishing houses like The Sporting News and FanSided, where she reported, wrote, and edited coverage across the gridiron: from Saturday Night news and analysis to larger stories shaping the College Football Playoff.. More about Pankti Parmar

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Chargers’ Justin Herbert Finds Support From Fiancée Madison Beer Despite Cardinals Loss

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