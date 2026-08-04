Chargers QB Justin Herbert Shows Off His Soft Side Gushing Over Fiancée Madison Beer

Justin Herbert is usually as reserved as they come, but his engagement to Madison Beer has shown a side of the Chargers quarterback fans rarely get to see.

A week after breaking the news with a quiet Instagram post, Herbert opened up about the proposal, admitting that finding his person has completely changed his world. And him.

“It’s hard to explain. It’s been so incredible,” Herbert said to SiriusXM NFL Radio over the weekend during Chargers Training Camp in El Segundo, Calif.

Justin Herbert Opens Up About Madison Beer’s Impact on His Life

“She’s changed my life, and it’s something I never thought was possible. It’s so awesome to find your person and to be able to spend your life with them. I’m excited and just can’t wait. She’s the best.”

Seeing Herbert’s newfound expressiveness, host Isaac Rochell joked it was the longest media answer Herbert had ever given in his career. “It was the first good question” he’d been asked all week, he replied.

Co-host Jacob Hester couldn’t help but add that Herbert looked genuinely excited to have “somebody to share the journey with.”

Herbert agreed, saying, “It’s the best. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of. And to have someone that I can share everything with and live with and trust completely, there’s no better feeling.”

This might be the first time Herbert actually showed his soft side, but Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh already revealed it when he sent his congratulatory message to the couple.

The Bolt head coach further dished out how the entire locker room was in the loop about a summer proposal.

“When she started coming around, everyone raved about what a nice person she is,” Harbaugh added.

Justin Herbert Winning on and off the Field

Herbert’s clearly winning off the field. He’s dialed in just as much on the field.

With star tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt fully cleared and back to protect him, he has been carving up 7-on-7 drills.

Under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s new scheme, the franchise QB has spent the opening week of camp breaking in a fresh shotgun stance and revised footwork designed to get the ball out faster.

Early reports out of El Segundo show zero rust—Herbert was slinging it during team drills to Ladd McConkey on deep shots to open week one of camp, something that he later confirmed comes more naturally to him.

“You just get to the point where you’re not thinking about it,” Herbert said of the footwork changes, per The Athletic.

“You go out to practice, and you’re just throwing the ball. And now you can worry on (throwing) mechanics — ‘How am I throwing the ball? Where is it going?’ — routes and things like that, as opposed to months ago when it was making sure that your feet are lined up with the routes, timing. So there was a lot that went into it. But now it’s just playing football.”

Herbert might as well be preparing for an MVP season alongside his wedding.