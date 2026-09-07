Justin Herbert Can Reach Milestone Only 3 QBs Ever Have in 2026

2026 could be the best year of Justin Herbert’s NFL career.

That’s a high bar to clear, as he is a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year. However, Herbert is entering this season with plenty of weapons at his disposal, and will be guided by Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator.

Justin Herbert Can Join Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes in Rarefied Air in 2026

Several NFL.com analysts recently shared their bold predictions for the 2026 season. Keegan Abdoo of Next Gen Stats believes that Herbert will throw for over 5,000 yards for the second time in his career. That would put Herbert in a group with Brees, Brady, and Mahomes as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to do so.

“Herbert joins Drew Brees (five), Tom Brady (two) and Patrick Mahomes (two) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for over 5,000 yards in multiple seasons. Herbert’s elite arm strength recalibrates the precise timing of Mike McDaniel’s play designs, elevating the offense to an even more explosive attack than McDaniel ever had in Miami.”

Herbert threw for 5,014 yards in 2021, which was second only to Brady. He also recorded a career high in touchdown passes with 38. However, that didn’t equate to the Chargers being successful as a team. Los Angeles posted a 9-8 record that season, and missed the playoffs. Herbert came close to 5,000 yards again in 2022 with 4,739.

Chargers Need to Be Balanced Offensively

As much of an honor as it would be for Herbert to throw for over 5,000 yards again, it may not be in the Chargers’ best interest as a team. Herbert putting up that many yards could mean a lack of a rushing attack, which would make it tough for Los Angeles to consistently win.

Running back Omarion Hampton is being projected by many to have a breakout year in 2026. He showed potential as a rookie, and is poised to have a significant role in McDaniel’s offense. Hampton will help open things up for Herbert, making his throws more impactful rather than just padding stats. It’s safe to assume that Herbert would trade some passing yards for more wins.