Justin Herbert Gives Vague Answer to Crucial Chargers Question

The Los Angeles Chargers somehow lost Sunday in Buffalo even after the defense forced five Bills turnovers. Justin Herbert and the offense managed a total of 16 points on a day when Josh Allen had zero touchdown passes and two interceptions.

This drops the Chargers to 0-3 on the season with very little hope of a turnaround given the way the offense is playing. 16 points is actually a new season-high following consecutive 14-point outings to open the season.

Herbert is the focal point of the issues, along with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The duo is not living up to all the offseason hype and the quarterback in particular looks like he has regressed in nearly every facet of his game.

That led to a vague response to an important postgame question.

Justin Herbert Still Figuring Things Out

The Chargers are 0-3 and in crisis mode to avoid a lost season in 2026. That will have plenty of fans concerned when hearing what Herbert had to say when asked why the offense isn’t executing at even a competent level.

“That’s a great question,” Herbert said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “That’s something that we have to figure out and we’re going to do our best to keep listening to our coaching and do everything we can to stick together and understand that it’s a long season and we gotta turn our stuff around. So whatever the reason is, we have to find a way to fix it.”

That is a long way of saying he is not sure why things are so bad. Saying “we have to figure it out” is an alarming response given the team was a legitimate Super Bowl contender just three weeks ago.

Herbert’s QBR continues to tell the story. That stat takes into account a quarterback’s overall value in the offense’s quest to score. The stat is a range of 0-100 and Herbert finished at 24.7 on Sunday. That is a shockingly low number for someone of Herbert’s status.

No Explanation for Offensive Woes

Herbert and his teammates are at a loss for words when it comes to this 0-3 start. The offense has a total of 44 points through three games, while the defense must be wondering if they are fighting a continual losing battle after forcing five turnovers in Buffalo and still losing by eight points.

It is still early enough in the season where the players and coaches are using the usual buzzwords when describing losses. Herbert mentioned he and his teammates need to “turn our stuff around.” That is a massive understatement and one that offers no specifics.

Is McDaniel the problem? Or is Herbert the issue? That remains up for debate following yet another ugly loss for a Chargers team trending toward a top-5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.