Khalil Mack ‘Blanked Out’ Jim Harbaugh’s Postgame Message

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a worst-case scenario. The team is suddenly 0-2 after a 26-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, only to match that with a 26-14 loss in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both losses came at home and now the team faces an absolute gauntlet before a Week 7 bye.

The offense has been a disaster so far, failing to meet the high expectations that showed up with the hiring of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. It appears the frustration is now spilling over into the defensive side of the roster.

Khalil Mack’s postgame comments do not inspire much confidence in the team having a positive mindset.

Khalil Mack Shares Concerning Comments on Jim Harbaugh

ESPN’s Kris Rhim revealed what Mack had to say after the game when asked about his head coach’s postgame message.

“Honestly, I blanked out the whole time,” Mack said. “I don’t really know. My mind was on the game still, but I feel like it had something to do with picking up the pieces and getting this thing right.”

“Blanking out” the message means it must not have been too memorable for a star player such as Mack. The good news is he took the loss hard and is focused on turning things around fast.

Yet the concern is that he is already feeling like this and the team has only played two games of 17.

Chargers Offense Remains a Major Problem

The arrival of McDaniel was supposed to take Herbert and the entire offense to new heights. So far, the quarterback has a total of 401 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions through two games. Those two games were against teams that both finished 3-14 last season.

That alone is alarming. Then comes the next four games on the schedule. The Chargers travel to Buffalo next week, followed by a road game in Seattle in Week 4. The team then returns home to face Denver before hitting the road once again to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is a very realistic possibility the Chargers are sitting at 1-5 or even 0-6 heading into a Week 7 bye. Mack surely knows this based on how the offense has performed the first two weeks of the season.

A win in Buffalo would solve the immediate concerns and get the Chargers back on track. A loss, however, may have everyone tuning out Harbaugh and his quirky attitude before we even reach October.