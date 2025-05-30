Chargers Should Trade for Misused TE as Drama Heats Up

The Atlanta Falcons are midst of an offensive identity crisis with their drama surrounding Kirk Cousins and now tight end Kyle Pitts. NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealed that multiple teams have reached out to the Falcons about the availability of Pitts.

If the Los Angeles Chargers weren’t one of those teams that have reached out, now’s the time to do so.

Why the Chargers Should Trade for Kyle Pitts

The Chargers could use a dynamic playmaker at tight end. This isn’t a diss to Will Dissly, Tyler Conklin, or Oronde Gadsden II, but Pitts has that rare ability to work in all three levels as a pass catcher and offers a matchup nightmare. At 6’6″ and 250 pounds, his body control and zip off the line are evident.

And while the 24-year-old has flashed elite potential, a fresh start is exactly what Pitts needs to bring it all together and play up to the standards of a top-five pick.

Dissly and Conkin are not the future at tight end for the Chargers. And while Gadsden is only a rookie, the fifth-round pick will need time to develop in the NFL.

The Chargers are near the top of the NFL with $26.83 million in cap space according to Over the Cap, with a whopping $110.85 million in projected cap space in 2026, which leads all teams. Money won’t be an issue for the team. The bigger issue is if the Falcons are willing to move on from their “unicorn” at tight end.

Taking a Big Jump, but With What Team?

Schultz added that the Falcons would prefer to keep him, but it would take at least a Day 2 pick to spark serious talks.

Oftentimes, teams in the NFL ask high and have to end up settling for less than what they originally wanted. This would likely be the case with the Falcons, as Pitts has failed to make a meaningful contribution since his rookie year. But it wasn’t entirely his fault.

Former Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith failed to implement Pitts in the offense, and he’s only had a year so far to adjust in second-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s new system. “I’m expecting Kyle to take a big jump,” Robinson said. But his big jump might not happen in Atlanta next season.

Pitts wasn’t present for the start of OTAs, and NFL insider John Middlekauff noted that the tight end is “not that comfortable” playing out the final year of his rookie deal.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Chargers make a move for the former fourth overall pick, and the future for Pitts as he heads into the next stage of his football career.