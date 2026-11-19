While the Los Angeles Chargers’ season is pretty much lost after a brutal 0-8 start to the season which has improved slightly after the team’s win on Monday night to get to 1-8, the only real interest the Chargers will draw from more casual NFL fans pertains to fantasy football. That’s why Wednesday’s update on wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be of interest to some folks.

Per Noah Furtado of The Athletic, McConkey was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. He has not played in a game since November 1st against the Kansas City Chiefs when he had his most receiving yards in a game all season with 86 yards on four receptions. It is unclear if McConkey will be able to play on Sunday against the New York Jets, but this is obviously a good sign as he looks to come back.

It’s been a disappointing season for McCaonkey so far which is fitting given the fact that the Chargers as a whole have been a total disappointment. In six games he has just 17 receptions for 286 yards and one touchdown. He does at least have the highest yards per reception in his career as he is averaging nearly 17 yards per catch, but he has struggled to stay on the field a bit this season.

McConkey has had a down year for Chargers which is not a shock

The hope for many fantasy owners when they drafted McConkey, many of whom likely took him in the third or fourth round in most drafts, was that he would prove to be a potent weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert yet again.

Well, that obviously has not been the case. Maybe Herbert deserves some of the blame for his substandard play but offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will likely draw a fair amount of the criticism. Clearly, whatever he has tried to implement offensively has just been an abject failure. While Herbert and head coach Jim Harbaugh have stood up for him, it is just impossible to imagine a scenario where McDaniel comes back next season unless the team has a marked turnaround.

While it is highly unlikely the Chargers will run the table and win out to go 9-8, it is possible that their win against the Baltimore Ravens will at least give them a little confidence. If McConkey is back going up against a bad New York Jets team, even though they have been fairly good at limiting wide receivers when it comes to fantasy, then maybe he can give the Chargers a boost going forward.