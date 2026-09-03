Ladd McConkey Drops Unfiltered Opinion of Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Ladd McConkey and Justin Herbert’s career success is directly tied together. McConkey has essentially been the Los Angeles Chargers No. 1 wide receiver since the day he was drafted. The six-feet-tall WR was selected with the No. 34 overall pick (second round) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As for Herbert, he was also handed the keys to the franchise upon being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. And over the past two seasons, the duo has been doing their best to build chemistry that can hopefully last a lifetime. McConkey’s rookie season was highly successful. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards, finishing tenth in the league with 1,169 yards on 82 receptions.

Ladd McConkey Tells the World What He Thinks of Justin Herbert

However, despite Herbert putting up solid, efficient statistics, McConkey’s production took a sizeable hit last season. He played in the same amount of games, 16, in both seasons, while only finishing with 789 receiving yards on 66 receptions in 2025. Nonetheless, McConkey appears to be completely enamored with Herbert and his QB abilities. He made his opinion of his signal-caller known while speaking with reporters this week.

“That guys a stud…he’s one of the best in the league to do it and he’s going to show everyone that,” McConkey said.

This clip from McConkey’s press conference with reporters was posted on X by Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99). Insdorf covers the Chargers as a reporter for Fansided and as a podcast host.

Clearly, Herbert’s No. 1 option in the passing-game is a fan of his. Anytime someone calls another person “a stud”, it’s safe to say they’re confident in their friend’s abilities. McConkey was also asked about what it’s been like to play and practice in new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel’s scheme.

“It’s just so critical because it’s just timing. You want to get the ball out to give Justin (Herbert) hots if ya know, pressure or stuff breaks down, he can get the ball out of his hand. And obviously from a receiver aspect, catch it on the run and get YAC. It creates more explosives at the end of the day just moving things around, getting the defense to move and hit something up. It’s a lot of moving parts, but when you’re cued in on locked-in on the details, it’s going to work in our favor,” McConkey said.

McConkey Named Chargers Team Captain

The 24-year-old WR was also provided a special honor heading into his third season with the Chargers. Recently, it was decided by a team-vote, that McConkey would be one of three, season-long team captains. He spoke on the honor with reporters this week as well.

“Grateful. Honestly, I was really excited about it. I take a lot of pride in that and being voted by my teammates. So much respect for them, grateful for them. Hopefully I can carry it on the right way,” McConkey said.

McConkey was one of three players voted as captains for the first time in their careers, joining linebacker, Tuli Tuipulotu and safety, Elijah Molden.

McConkey continued to express his gratitude for being bestowed this honor by his teammates.