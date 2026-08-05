Chargers QB Justin Herbert Gets Reality Check From Buccaneers Icon Gerald McCoy

A few quarterbacks in the NFL can match the Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert’s rare athletic gifts on the gridiron, with many critics and fans placing him among the ‘top five talents.’ However, his arm strength and playmaking ability have not been able to guide his team to championship success, which the franchise has been chasing for decades.

While Herbert never came close to having the championship glory, he also failed to take the Bolts deep into the playoffs despite spending six seasons with the franchise, keeping him under the microscope year after year, including the upcoming 2026 season. As the hype builds around the 28-year-old next season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend and current ESPN analyst Gerald McCoy questioned growing trust in him, firing a shot at the Chargers QB1.

“This just falls in line with more excuses (we’re) making for Justin Herbert. If he needs time, that’s fine. But every time y’all get a chance, stop going to the mountain top and screaming ‘He’s a top five talent. Top five talent doesn’t make you a top five quarterback,” said McCoy on a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take. “If y’all need to give him time, then stop every chance you get, oh he is a top five talent, he is this, he is that, we need to see it. Anybody else they talk about as much as they talk about Justin Herbert, we have seen some semblance of it.”

Why Justin Herbert Is Considered Among Top Five Talents

Justin Herbert is regarded among the ‘top five talents’ because he can pull off explosive and risky plays with ease— something many QB1s in the league can’t. He has an elite arm talent with effortless power. If he wants to throw a ball 60 yards downfield, he doesn’t require the perfect feet placement or a clean pocket to get the job done.

Another reason he is considered a top talent is his impressive physicality, making him a gold standard of what a modern-day quarterback should be. The two-time Pro-Bowler stands at 6’6″, weighing about 236 pounds. With that size, he gets the advantage in reading the field over defensive linemen.

His incredible skill set continues to back up the hype with impressive numbers each season. Playing six seasons, the QB1 has remained injury-free, amassing a total of 24,820 passing yards in his career alongside 163 passing touchdowns.

While he has all the talent, his playoff record and some eye-opening numbers tell a different story.

Justin Herbert’s Regular-Season Success Hasn’t Translated to January

Herbert has taken the Chargers to three playoffs in six seasons, including two in a row in the past two campaigns. The signal-caller may possess elite talent; he failed to rise when it mattered the most. With a 0-3 record, he is yet to win a post-season game in his NFL career.

While Herbert led the Bolts to double-digit wins in the 2025 regular season and threw 3,727 passes, he had a career-low 54 sacks, ranking third among all the QBs after Geno Smith and Cam Ward. Moreover, he recorded the most QB pressures (263) in the NFL last year. Considering Herbert’s slower release contributed to his sack total last season, the new Chargers OC Mike McDaniel focused on improving his foot movement throughout this offseason.