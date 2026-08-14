Madison Beer and NFL WAGs Part of League’s Content Campaign

NFL training camps have provided plenty of access to players as teams prepare for the 2026 regular season. Quarterbacks have been among the most visible figures, with several prominent names attracting attention both on and off the field.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart have all been part of notable training-camp moments in recent days. Their respective teams are also working through preseason preparations as the regular season approaches.

Herbert is entering another season as the Chargers’ starting quarterback, while Burrow continues to lead Cincinnati’s offense. Dart is preparing for his second NFL season after taking on a significant role for the Giants as a rookie.

NFL Uses Player Partners as Part of Broader Content Strategy

Front Office Sports’ Ellyn Briggs reported that the recent viral training-camp videos involving Herbert, Burrow, and Dart are part of a coordinated content campaign. A source close to the NFL told Front Office Sports that the moments were at least partly coordinated.

NFL senior vice president of social and influencer marketing Ian Trombetta said the league has involved players’ families and loved ones in content for years.

“On the league and club level, we’ve engaged our players’ families and loved ones for years,” Trombetta told Front Office Sports. “Whether it’s Training Camp, weekly practice or a major event like the Super Bowl, we look for authentic opportunities to highlight our players and the people who are part of their journey.”

Trombetta also explained why the league sees value in this type of content.

“The content is authentic, genuine and relatable, and that’s resonated strongly with women and young fans, who are key growth audiences for the NFL,” he said.

Herbert was seen with his fiancée, Madison Beer, at Chargers training camp after the couple announced their engagement on July 28. Burrow was spotted with Olivia Ponton at Bengals camp, while Dart spent time with girlfriend Marissa Ayers following a Giants practice.

The NFL also told Front Office Sports that it has been “scaling up its female-focused content” and plans to expand those efforts.

That approach comes as the league prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where women’s flag football will make its Olympic debut. NFL clubs also approved a $32 million investment in December 2025 to help develop a professional flag football league featuring male and female athletes.

The focus on players’ lives away from football is happening alongside the more immediate task of preparing for preseason games.

Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Jaxson Dart Prepare for Preseason Tests

Herbert has already been involved in the Chargers’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans, although he did not play beyond warmups. Los Angeles won 27-7, with the defense holding Houston to 209 total yards.

The Chargers’ quarterback competition behind Herbert also received attention. Trey Lance completed 12 of 20 passes for 164 yards and an interception, while DJ Uiagalelei went 6 of 9 for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow, meanwhile, played in Cincinnati’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. He completed 5 of 6 passes for 39 yards and took several hits before leaving after two offensive series.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also acknowledged the need for improvement after the opening drives.

“That’s not what we wanted to happen,” Taylor said.

The Giants are preparing for their preseason debut against the Minnesota Vikings, with uncertainty still surrounding Dart’s availability. Head coach John Harbaugh said he would “dodge” questions about whether Dart would play.

Dart enters his second NFL season after appearing in 14 games with 12 starts as a rookie. He finished that season with 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 487 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns.

The three quarterbacks are therefore entering the next stage of preparation with different preseason workloads, even as their off-field moments continue to draw attention.