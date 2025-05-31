Chargers Scoop Up Massive UDFA With ‘Day 3 Talent’

The Chargers spent the offseason prioritizing size in just about every position group. The offensive line was no exception. Following the addition of Mekhi Becton, LA made another splash by signing 6-foot-4, 314-pound UDFA offensive lineman Nash Jones. Jones has the profile of a “Day 3 talent,” according to Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team. He should fit well within the Chargers’ team identity of running over and through their opponents.

Nash Jones Listed as Chargers’ Most Exciting UDFA Addition

The Chargers’ tackle duo of Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater is as good as any in the league. The issues for the Chargers have stemmed from the middle, with revolving doors at center and each guard spot. LA’s addition of Mekhi Becton will likely mean that their left guard spot will be solidified. But, for the other two positions, the Chargers will have a handful of lineman competing with each other. LA is still looking for a center and guard who can fill out the middle of their offensive line. After signing UDFA Nash Jones on May 9, they may have found a new utility lineman with “Day 3 talent.”

Bleacher Report‘s Brent Sobleski highlighted Jones as the Chargers’ most exciting UDFA addition on Monday. Sobleski noted that Jones successfully navigated “an important transition” in 2024, moving from left tackle to left guard. He writes that Jones “has a brighter future” at guard than at tackle, based on his skill set and build. Jones successfully navigated another important transition, transferring from Incarnate Word (FCS) to Texas State (FBS). During his senior year at Texas State, he earned an All-Sun Belt honorable mention for his on-field performance. He also excelled off-the-field, earning recognition as a William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist. The William V. Campbell Trophy is also known as the “Academic Heisman” and is awarded to the individual who is “the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.”

“Jones will need to clean up his technique, but he has the power and torque in his frame to displace defensive linemen, which will be critical in the Chargers’ offensive scheme,” writes Sobleski. “His experience at left tackle also provides some flexibility if the Chargers want him at guard but need that versatility to flesh out the team’s roster. Jones could ultimately turn out to replace Jamaree Salyer as Los Angeles’ utility lineman.”

Jones Has “Day 3 Talent” and “Nasty” to Play Guard in NFL

Kyle Crabbs, NFL Draft Lead at The 33rd Team, praised Jones’ build and athleticism, writing that he is a “dense, well-built blocker” who will likely slot in as “a developmental guard at the NFL level.”

Prior to landing at Texas State, Jones played two seasons at Incarnate Word (FCS). He earned First Team All-Southland Conference honors as a redshirt freshman and Second Team All-Southland Conference honors as a redshirt sophomore. Jones only started in 5 games during his first season at Texas State, due to a lower-body injury. But, he bounced back as a senior, earning an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention at left guard.

“He has his share of warts with connecting and sustaining blocks and framing opponents consistently,” writes Crabbs. But, with his pro build, it’s easy to appreciate what he can become if he becomes more controlled and precision-oriented.”

The leap in competition from college to the NFL will be “a telling transition” to help gauge Jones’ ceiling. But Crabbs believes that Jones can become a serviceable guard at the NFL level, writing that “he’s a much better fit inside.”

“His upcoming leap in competition will be a telling transition for his ceiling, but he appears to have the functional strength, finishing ability, and the needed ‘nasty’ to play as a guard in the NFL and potentially seize playing time as he becomes a more polished player,” writes Crabbs.

The main flaws in Jones’ game – “punch timing and pad level,” according to Crabbs – “can be fortified with NFL coaching and more experience at a home on the interior.”

The Chargers should look at Jones as a “Day 3 talent” who is “best-suited for tight-quarters combat and vertical run game assignments,” according to Crabbs.