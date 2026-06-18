Mike McDaniel Gives Key Detail Behind Justin Herbert’s Footwork Adjustment

After a Pro-Bowl selection and playoff run with the Los Angeles Chargers, Justin Herbert is looking at a bigger picture this season, especially after the arrival of the new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, who has been refining the franchise’s offensive playbook. The OC has been grinding this offseason with the quarterback, improving his footwork and making necessary adjustments to fit in his playbooks during the OTAs and recent mini-camp.

During the recent mini-camp of the Chargers, McDaniel made clear that he is not trying to completely overhaul Herbert’s footwork, but to polish little things that can increase the efficiency of his already elite throwing arm.

“If you give them reason behind whatever you’re trying to do, that’s where you can get people’s buy-in,” stated McDaniel during a recent press conference. “I think he (Herbert) understood the extreme measures. All of those things are really gonna benefit us in the long term. I’m trying to find the margins.”

The 43-year-old tweaked the signal-caller’s basic stance in shotgun plays. Following the change, he now keeps the left foot forward, while the right foot aligns with his throwing hand. The OC used this approach on quarterbacks during his coaching days in Washington and Atlanta.

The footwork change is expected to elevate Herbert’s game, who also gave his stance on McDaniels’ new system.

Justin Herbert Buys Into McDaniel’s Footwork-Focused Approach

The Chargers QB1 recently opened up about aligning with the OC’s vision, delivering a positive update about his progress during the press conference from the mini-camp.

“I’ve thrown a lot of footballs. It’s May, June, ” Herbert noted. “It’s been smart by everyone just taking it easy. Thinking about it now (the updated footwork), so you don’t have to think about it during the game.”

By solely focusing on the foot movement and refraining from high-intensity throwing sessions during the OTAs, it helped the quarterback avoid arm fatigue. In addition, the revamped footwork is meant for quicker release of the football during crunch situations of a game— an area where Herbert struggled previously.

For right-handed quarterbacks, they usually take an extra microsecond step to get in the right position and release the ball. Given that Herbert already has an open stance, now he can catch a snap and fire immediately without wasting any time, giving even less time to the defenders.

After eliminating the false step, McDaniel wants him to release the ball before 2.4 seconds or less. The OC noted that Herbert normally holds the ball until 3 seconds, exposing him to pressure and sacks from pass rushers.

While it looks like a promising change for the Chargers star, McDaniel has built a reputation for unlocking the untapped potential of quarterbacks.

McDaniel Has Helped Quarterbacks Reach New Heights Before

McDaniel spent four seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, working closely with Tua Tagovailoa, who mastered the quick-release timing. He recorded a career best 4,624 passing yards in 2023, finishing the 2023 NFL regular season with more passing yards than any other quarterback.

When the 43-year-old worked as the offensive assistant of the Atlanta Falcons, he worked closely with Matt Ryan, who won the NFL MVP award for his remarkable 2016 season. Based on his success story, he could do the same with Herbert, helping him win his first NFL MVP award in 2026.