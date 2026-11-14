NFL Punishes Chargers $13 Million Defender Before Week 10

The Los Angeles Chargers remain the last winless team in the 2026 season and a player gets one last sting from the Week 9 loss to the Houston Texans.

The NFL released its weekly gameday accountability, with cornerback Donte Jackson getting slapped with a fine for his actions.

Jackson will be fined $12,537 for an unnecessary roughness call involving striking, kicking or kneeing an opposing player in the fourth quarter at the 10:32 mark.

The CB is in the final season of his two-year, $13 million contract with the Bolts. This season, Jackson has logged three pass deflections and nine total tackles. In his time in the City of Angels, the defender has produced four interceptions, 15 pass deflections, a forced fumble and 33 total tackles.

This is Donte Jackson’s first fine of the season and the fourth total fine this season for the team.

Chargers Bring Back Defender After Trade Collapses

The Los Angeles Chargers originally traded linebacker Daiyan Henley to divisional rivals the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection.

But the Broncos backed away after trying to alter the details of the trade after noticing something wrong with one of the linebacker’s knees.

Now back in LA, Henley revealed the love he got on his return after the failed trade.

“Shoutout to all of my teammates. As soon as I got back in the doors, even before I got back in, once I got the information that I was coming back, it was nothing but love and excitement,” Henley said, via the Chargers. “It made me feel welcomed back.”

“Every level of this building welcomed me with open arms and nothing but love for the people that reached out and even the people who didn’t. I got mad love for them, happy to be back.”

Now a member of the Chargers once again, Daiyan Henley will help the Bolts win their first game of the season.

Former Chargers Legend Makes Career Change

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will switch from the field to the sideline.

The former NFL player has been hired as the next head coach of NC State, his alma mater.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at N.C. State University,” Rivers wrote in a press release. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.”

This will be the former QB’s first major coaching step. If things go well at the college level, Rivers could translate his talent to the professional level and could coach the Chargers down the line.