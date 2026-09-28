Chargers RB Omarion Hampton Gets Bleak Future Outlook After Week 3 Loss

There aren’t many positive vibes surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers right now.

In Week 3 they fell to the Buffalo Bills 24-16, sending them to an 0-3 start to the 2026 season. The Chargers have been inept offensively in each game, with answers on how to get better being few and far between.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Omarion Hampton Sees Significant Drop in Snaps in Week 3

Many believed this would be Hampton’s breakout season. He has all the tools to be one of the best running backs in the NFL, possessing a great blend of speed, balance, and receiving ability.

Unfortunately, it appears the Chargers coaching staff doesn’t agree. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report noted that Hampton played less than 45 percent of the offensive snaps against Buffalo in Week 3, and that Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal aren’t going away.

“Much like Herbert’s situation, McDaniel’s presence was supposed to make life better for last year’s first-round draft pick. Instead, Hampton played fewer than 45 percent of the Chargers’ offensive snaps Sunday. The coaching staff also seems far more comfortable featuring Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal in high-leverage situations. Hampton has the potential to be a hammer in Los Angeles’ offense. However, he’s averaging under 4.0 yards per carry and likely won’t be a featured back for most of this season.”

Chargers Leaders Aren’t Ready to Give Up

Los Angeles has some soul searching to do. It needs to figure things out now, as the schedule doesn’t get any easier with a road game against the Seattle Seahawks on the docket for Week 4. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey made no bone about the team’s current mindset after the loss to the Bills.

“I think everybody should be pissed off,” McConkey said. “Sitting at 0-3 when three games that I feel like we could have won had every opportunity. Defense played great. We got to score more points.”

Left tackle Rashawn Slater added that the Chargers have to stop with the self-inflicted wounds.

“We’re doing it ourselves,” Slater said. “We got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. We have all the ability in the world, and we’re falling short when it comes to the critical time to execute.”