Chargers Urged to Reunite With 1 of Their Former Players

The Los Angeles Chargers have their roster mostly set for the 2026 season.

However, there will be several tweaks between now and Week 1, and potentially even a couple significant changes. The Chargers will look to stay flexible and make upgrades when possible. The AFC West is wide open, and it’s time for Los Angeles to do whatever it takes to make a deep postseason run.

Los Angeles Chargers Urged to Explore Intra-Division Trade With Kansas City Chiefs for CB Kristian Fulton

Thomas Martinez of Sports Illustrated put together three potential trades the Chargers could still realistically make this offseason. Among them was acquiring Fulton, who played with Los Angeles during the 2024 season. Fulton then signed a two-year deal with the Chiefs, but things didn’t go well for him in his first season in Kansas City.

“Cornerback Kristian Fulton parlayed a great 2024 with the Chargers on a one-year deal to a solid free agent contract with the division rival Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 off-season. Fulton is currently the highest-paid corner on Kansas City’s roster coming off a season where he missed about half the season with what was described as lingering injuries but resulted in healthy scratches for a majority of the year. The Chiefs may cut Fulton anyways very shortly but a post June 1st trade is the best move for their cap situation as their cap space narrows.”

Teams trading within their own division is rare, but it does happen. The Chiefs have a lot of young talent in their cornerback room, which could make Fulton expendable. Fulton recorded seven passes defensed, one interception, and a career high 51 total tackles with the Chargers in 2024. If he can come close to replicating that in 2026, it would be worth flipping a late-round draft pick for him.

Chargers Have Room for Kristian Fulton in Their Secondary

Martinez went on to explain why Los Angeles could certainly use a proven veteran in its cornerback room.

“The Chargers have a proof on concept with Fulton. Whether it was the weather in Los Angeles or the scheme or a combination of both, Fulton played well for the Chargers in 2024. The Chargers cornerback room has some young talent but if the Chargers want to take a low cost flier on one of their former starters to challenge for a spot, Fulton may be worth the gamble. The Chiefs will be incentivized to find a trade partner and may be willing to make a low cost deal with a division rival.”

If the Chargers did acquire Fulton from Kansas City, he could start opposite Donte Jackson. That would make for a nice duo, with Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still, Rodney Shelley, and Deane Leonard as quality depth behind them.

Although Fulton was banged up for much of last season, he found his footing during the final three weeks — recording six passes defensed and 13 total tackles in that span. Still just 27 years old, Fulton could be someone the Chargers commit to if he had another productive stint with them.