Chargers 3,100-Yard Shifty Rookie Named ‘UDFA to Watch’

The Los Angeles Chargers enter next season with a completely revamped running back room that looks promising on paper but remains unproven as a group.

With first-round pick Omarion Hampton expected to take on a significant workload and veteran Najee Harris adding some power in the backfield, it’s easy to overlook other RB options on the Chargers. However, Pro Football Focus (PFF) highlights South Carolina undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders as a player to keep an eye on.

Get to Know Raheim Sanders

This isn’t as much about Sanders immediately leapfrogging into a lead role, it’s about a player who has the talent, versatility, and physical makeup to contribute to an NFL roster in a meaningful way. The former South Carolina standout is entering the league with a chip on his shoulder, but make no mistake: his tape and metrics show a player with serious upside.

Here’s what PFF had to say on Sanders:

The team is flush with options behind them, too, but Sanders is still a UDFA to watch. His shiftiness as a pass catcher may set him apart. The South Carolina product ranked in the 100th percentile in forced missed tackles per reception in 2024 while posting a 72nd-percentile yards after contact per rushing attempt average.

The two-time All-SEC star ran for over 3,100 yards (5.4 YPC) and 33 total touchdowns during his college career and received praise from head coach Jim Harbaugh:

“Rocket Sanders, I know him well. He’s got great tape.”

To add on, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Sanders to go in rounds five or six, noting:

“He’s a big rusher with pop behind his pads. He runs with timing and tempo as a one-cut runner.”

Standing Out

While Sanders isn’t on the same level as Ashton Jeanty or Hampton, his stats from college make him one of the more intriguing UDFAs not just for the Chargers, but the entire NFL.

The Chargers may have a “good problem” in terms of running back depth, but it’s still a problem, especially when defining roles behind the top two guys. Still, Sanders presents a moldable skill set with less wear and tear than most rookies.

If he can splash in the preseason, Sanders could earn a spot as a change-of-pace back or practice squad player with potential to carve out a meaningful role on the 53-man roster. His ability to force missed tackles and generate yards after contact makes him a player worth developing, even if it takes a full season before he contributes.

In a backfield with questions that still need to be answered, all it takes is one opportunity for a player like Sanders to break through. And with the tools he brings to the table, he’s worth keeping an eye on.