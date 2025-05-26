Chargers Predicted to Reset Market With $150 Million Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers have been investing in the offensive line, even before Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach in 2024. But one of the foundational pieces from the previous regime, left tackle Rashawn Slater, may soon be rewarded for his elite play, and in a huge way.

A former first-round pick in 2021, Slater has emerged as one of the premier young offensive tackles in the NFL. Despite a torn biceps tendon that sidelined him for most of the 2022 season, Slater’s production when healthy has been exceptional. The 26-year-old earned Pro Bowl honors in both 2021 and 2024 and was recently ranked as the second-best offensive tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). Only Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who signed an extension earlier in 2024, was graded higher.

Yet, unlike some of his draft classmates, Slater remains without a long-term deal. That will likely change soon, with Bleacher Report predicting Slater will reset the offensive tackle market with a huge extension.

It’s Time to Extend Rashawn Slater

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz understands extending Slater is at the top of his list, and he said they are having conversations with him and hope to get a deal done.

Slater’s coming off a fantastic season, posting a career-high 91.1 overall grade by PFF, which ranked 2nd out of 140 qualified tackles. He also had a 90.4 pass blocking grade (3rd/140 Ts) and an 82.8 run blocking grade (5th/140 Ts). Another crazy statistic? After allowing two sacks against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, Slater didn’t surrender a sack over the rest of the season, including the playoffs. His technique, athleticism, and IQ allow him to dominate every season.

From a financial standpoint, it will cost the Chargers a pretty penny to extend Slater. Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox had to say on the extension:

Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently leads all tackles with a contract worth $28.1 million annually. While Slater’s resume isn’t quite as impressive as Wirfs’—Wirfs is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro—he is one of the best young players at his position.

What a Potential Slater Extension Could Look Like

With Wirfs signing a five-year, $140.63 contract extension last season, it might seem like too much money for Slater. However, when putting Penei Sewell’s four-year, $112 million extension, which is the same annual salary per year, it makes sense. Both Sewell and Slater were 2021 first-round picks, and while Sewell has garnered more national acclaim, Slater has quietly matched him in consistency and upside when on the field.

If the Chargers are prepared to reward Slater like one of the league’s top tackles, the numbers will be staggering. A deal will likely exceed Wirfs and Sewell’s $28 million per year, which is why Bleacher Report expects Slater to reset the OT market.

An average salary of $30 million per year could be a reality for Slater, with a projected contract of a five-year, $150 million extension in line for the 6’4″ and 315-pound lineman.

The Chargers have a franchise left tackle entering his prime, and it’s always better to extend a player before their asking price rises. If and when a deal gets done, Slater won’t just get paid, he could become the new benchmark for left tackles next in line for a huge payday.