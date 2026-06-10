Report: $96 Million Recently Traded Star Wanted to Join Chargers

What was once an underachieving team became a gold standard in the NFL after veteran coach Jim Harbaugh took charge of the Los Angeles Chargers two years ago. Showing impressive consistency, they won eleven games in each of their past two seasons, reaching the postseason on both occasions. As a result, it has become a preferred destination for some of the league’s elite talents.

The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner A.J Brown reportedly viewed The Bolts as a potential next destination of his NFL career before getting traded to the New England Patriots, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“Brown’s camp gave the Eagles four AFC teams they’d be happy to land with: the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs and Patriots,” Breer noted recently. ” The Bills traded for D.J. Moore soon thereafter, taking themselves off the market, while the Chiefs and Chargers didn’t show much interest in a deal, leaving the Patriots.”

Why A.J Brown Wanted to Join the Chargers

Since joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, A.J. Brown has managed to keep over 1,000 receiving yards each season. Still, his production last year was significantly lower than usual, with a drop in his success rate. In addition, his relationship with the quarterback Jalen Hurts also took a hit.

With the trade rumors circulating this offseason, the wide receiver was looking for a team led by a star signal-caller. He was seeing Los Angeles as a potential landing spot due to the opportunity of playing alongside Justin Herbert, becoming the number one WR in a championship-calibre offense.

Apart from the Justin Herbert factor, the Chargers recently brought in the former Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, as the offensive coordinator. He is known for his innovative offensive approaches, where the receivers historically thrive in breaking routes and maximizing the YAC.

The 28-year-old was not seeking a team in the rebuilding phase. With the Chargers reaching the playoffs in the last two seasons and entering their third campaign under Jim Harbaugh, they are expected to have a win-now mentality, pushing for the championship this year.

Despite Brown’s interest, The Bolts didn’t pursue one of the finest receivers in the league today, and several circumstances may have shaped that decision.

The Chargers Passed on Brown to Protect Its Long-Term Vision

As the Chargers have been rebuilding for the last couple of seasons, 2026 could be the season to push the button to chase the Lombardi Trophy, considering the young core of receivers they currently have.

Coach Harbaugh and the front office have full faith in players like Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre Harris— all just twenty-four years old. Bringing a guaranteed starter like Brown would have been an obstacle in their growth at the organization, especially under the new offensive playbook of Mike McDaniel.

Furthermore, given the lack of urgency in signing the three-time Pro Bowler, the Chargers front office wasn’t willing to sacrifice early-round picks from future drafts. To land the WR, the New England Patriots gave up a fifth-round pick from the 2027 draft and a first-round pick from the 2028 draft. His current deal’s valuation is $96 million for three years, keeping him at the Gillette Stadium until the 2029 campaign.