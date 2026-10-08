Rob Gronkowski Calls Out Chargers For Wasting Justin Herbert’s Talent

Justin Herbert is not playing well. The Los Angeles Chargers, in turn, are failing. Both of these statements are factual, and obvious, but need to be said aloud. Many around the NFL have spent countless hours trying to figure out exactly whose fault it is.

Some believe the blame rests on Herbert’s shoulders. His statistics have taken a huge dip this season. Others feel Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh is at fault. His recent interactions with the media have been anything but smooth. And some believe new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, is at the center of the problem. His offensive scheme appears to be overly complicated — for no reason.

Rob Gronkowski Points Fingers At Chargers For Justin Herbert’s Poor Play

No matter who should, or will take the blame, the Chargers organization needs to find some answers, and quickly. At least one NFL analyst is pointing their finger at the coaching staff rather than Herbert. Former tight end, and Hall of Famer, Rob Gronkowski, shared his thoughts on Herbert and the Chargers poor play this season.

Earlier this week, the three-time Super Bowl champion made an appearance on “Up & Adams”. He spoke with host, Kay Adams, breaking down how he believes the Chargers are misusing Herbert and his abilities.

“I just feel like that scheme isn’t the right fit for Justin Herbert. He’s moving all over the place. I feel like he just needs to zing the ball. He has an unbelievable arm. He’s got power. He’s got accuracy. And there’s just too much overthinking there, too much complication. And I would say, just keep him as a pocket-quarterback, a shotgun-quarterback, and keep it simple for him,” Gronkowski said.

That’s a pretty scathing review of the Chargers and their game plan for Herbert. He’s essentially saying the team has no clue the kind of talent Herbert possesses. And Gronkowski is definitely saying they’re trying to force Herbert into a style of play that doesn’t suit the 28-year-old at all.

Herbert’s Poor Statistics Speak For Themselves

The Chargers have been undoubtedly bad. They’re one of just five teams who remain winless. They join the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only NFL teams still searching for their first win this season.

But as for Herbert, his numbers have been wildly average, and every last one is sitting below his career averages. Through four games, Herbert has completed just 59.7% of his passes. He’s averaging just 204 yards passing per game, and he’s thrown just four touchdowns to six interceptions.

His 816 total passing yards ranks twenty-first, his completion-percentage ranks twenty-fourth, and only one QB has thrown more INTs (Drake Maye, 7). This is a QB who won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. And has finished top-10 in MVP voting in two of his six full seasons in the league. The drop off is confounding.

Can The Chargers Fix Herbert?

Gronkowski certainly knows a thing or two about playing with a talented QB. The four-time First-Team, All-Pro, was on the receiving end of Tom Brady’s passes for his entire career. If “Gronk” thinks the Chargers are overcomplicating Herbert’s offensive scheme, the world should believe him.

While Gronkowski is convinced the scheme the Chargers have Herbert in is “wrong”, there’s still time for the organization to turn this ship around. The 1992 Chargers still stand as the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs following an 0-4 start, but that means it’s not impossible. With the spotlight shining directly over Harbaugh and McDaniel, the NFL world should expect changes, or everyone could be out of a job in the near future.