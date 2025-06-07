Chargers OC Makes Bold Prediction for Joe Alt in Year 2

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Joe Alt out of Notre Dame to help protect quarterback Justin Herbert. Alt played over 1,000 snaps in his rookie season with the Bolts and only allowed six sacks to opposing defenders.

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman joined the Chargers Weekly podcast on June 6th and expects a massive season from the former fifth overall draft pick.

“I think Joe Alt, you’re gonna see a hands-down All-Pro this year. I mean, hands-down, All-Pro. I can see it right now. Last year, what was he? 20-years-old?… Now, I can tell he’s really worked hard this offseason,” Roman said. “He’s like 330 pounds, he’s kind of getting into that man strength… He walked right into my office the day after the season [ended] and went through a litany of things that he feels like he’s gonna do better and he’s already doing them out here [at organized team activities].”

“Just like little detail things. You know, elite-level type stuff. So he’s gonna take a huge jump.”

Alt earned a 77.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in his first season in Los Angeles. The grade ranked Alt as the 19th-best offensive tackle in the league out of 140 qualifying.

The Fighting Irish product finished in 7th place for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award voting.

Joe Alt Touted as Top Tackle Heading Into Next Season

Already receiving a high grade from the publication, PFF analyst Zoltan Buday expects Joe Alt to be one of the better tackles next season.

PFF released their list of the top 32 tackles ahead of the 2025-26 season, with Alt being placed at 16th by Buday.

“The Notre Dame product came into the league with high expectations after he was selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While Alt didn’t necessarily get off to a great start to the season, his second half of the campaign made everyone forget that he was just a rookie,” Buday wrote for PFF.”

“From Weeks 10 to 18, Alt earned an 81.5 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among all right tackles — behind only Lane Johnson.”

Joe Alt received a 79.4 pass blocking grade and 71.6 run blocking grade from PFF on the season.

Alt played his first post-season NFL game against the Houston Texans, playing 56 snaps and not allowing a single sack.

Room For Improvement

While Joe Alt let up just six sacks in his rookie season, he is already making room for improvement.

As OC Greg Roman mentioned in the podcast, Alt is looking for what he can improve on in the offseason.

Joe Alt reflected on his first year after the end of the season and what he will take forward with him.