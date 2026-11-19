It took 10 weeks, but the Los Angeles Chargers have finally won a game in the 2026 season, after beating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night, 23-20.

Now, without a 0 in their record, the team could prepare to salvage the best they can for the season.

While the team will look to progress, a former member of the squad has been touted as a potential option for a team in the AFC North.

Ex-Charger Named Best Fit for AFC North Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers loaded their tight end room in the offseason, carrying three to the roster on Week 1.

Will Dissly, who spent the last two seasons with the Bolts, was released from the organization during the offseason and now could find his way to a playoff contender.

The Athletic‘s Daniel Popper dropped a list of five free agents who could help teams after the trade deadline, naming the former Chargers tight end as a best fit for the Cleveland Browns.

“At 6-4, the Browns are perhaps the biggest surprise of this season,” Popper wrote. “One of their top needs heading into the trade deadline was blocking at tight end. They did not make a deal.”

“Harold Fannin Jr. is an emerging star as a receiver, but blocking is not necessarily a strength of his game. Dissly has been a proven run blocker over time with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers. He battled injuries in 2025 with the Chargers, leading to his release with a failed physical in the spring. If healthy, Dissly would fill a need for the Browns, who rank 25th in EPA per designed rush this season, according to TruMedia.”

StatMuse ranked Dissly the 22nd-best passing-blocking tight end in the 2025 season. While that isn’t a high feat, the TE played in just nine games last season.

The former Bolt logged 61 receptions for 578 yards and two touchdowns in his two seasons in the City of Angels, and the Browns could use him in different ways if they sign him.

Spotrac projects Will Dissly to land a two-year, $11.2 million deal.

Jim Harbaugh Gets Eyebrow-Raising Prediction

For the first time in his professional coaching career, Jim Harbaugh could end a season with a losing record.

With the coach in uncharted territory in his career, an anonymous NFL executive believes Harbaugh could call it quits after the season.

“I could see him walking away, I really could,” an exec said, per Jason La Canfora of casino.org. “I’ve known him a long time, and he doesn’t look quite right to me. This is the first time I’ve watched him coach and thought he looks old. Something is not right there.”

The Bolts had high expectations in 2026 with the addition of Mike McDaniel to the coaching staff.

LA has the worst-scoring offense in the league and Justin Herbert hasn’t taken the big leap everyone thought he would.

If Harbaugh does retire, his the Chargers could be in scrambles for the next couple seasons.