The Los Angeles Chargers finally earned their first win of the 2026 campaign in Week 10 when they took down the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 23-20. It wasn’t pretty, but the Chargers finally did enough to prevail in a game this season. The issue, of course, is that with so much else having gone wrong for this team, this win doesn’t count for much at the end of the day.

There are a lot of questions that Los Angeles will have to address in the future, one of which is the status of head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has surprisingly struggled to come up with answers for his team’s woes. The main question has largely been whether or not the Chargers would remain committed to Harbaugh, but according to one anonymous NFL executive, some folks are beginning to wonder if he may just retire at the end of this season.

Anonymous Executive Predicts Jim Harbaugh Retires

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There was a lot of excitement surrounding Harbaugh’s return to the NFL after things went sideways for him in the world of college football with the Michigan Wolverines. In his most recent NFL stint, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, where he ended up falling short against his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Ravens.

Things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for Harbaugh since his arrival in town, though. Star quarterback Justin Herbert has regressed significantly under his watch, and many of the changes the team made over the offseason that were expected to improve this team have not panned out. Harbaugh can’t shoulder all of the blame for L.A.’s struggles, but he hasn’t had any fixes for the myriad of issues plaguing this team.

For the most part, Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, has been the subject of the majority of the hot seat rumors surrounding this team, but anytime a team fails to meet expectations like the Chargers have, there’s obviously going to be some chatter surrounding the head coach. Los Angeles could conceivably move on from Harbaugh, but an anonymous executive actually thinks it may be more likely that he retires at the end of the season instead.

“I could see him walking away, I really could,” the exec said, per Jason La Canfora of casino.org. “I’ve known him a long time, and he doesn’t look quite right to me. This is the first time I’ve watched him coach and thought he looks old. Something is not right there.”

Chargers May Have Their Jim Harbaugh Decision Made For Them

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers calls for a timeout during the fourth quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

It’s not out of the question to suggest that Harbaugh could leave the Chargers at the end of this season. He’s already 62 years old, and he has had some medical issues in recent years that could present more problems for him down the line. Enduring a season like the one Harbaugh is currently in the middle of is not easy, and it’s clear that all of this losing has taken a toll on everyone in the organization.

Right now, the main focus for Harbaugh involves simply making it through the season, but it’s clear that his future is going to become a very big topic of discussion in the near future. Regardless of whether it’s his decision or the team’s, Harbaugh’s time in Los Angeles could be winding down, which is an interesting subplot to follow as the Chargers’ dismal 2026 campaign begins to near its conclusion.