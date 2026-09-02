Chargers Add Weapon With Experience in Mike McDaniel’s Offense

The Los Angeles Chargers have been busy rounding out their roster.

They are about a week and a half away from kicking off the 2026 season in a Week 1 home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The Chargers put an emphasis on improving the offense from last season, adding several new interior offensive linemen, tight ends, and hiring Mike McDaniel to be their offensive coordinator.

Los Angeles Chargers Sign WR Theo Wease Jr. To Practice Squad

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Los Angeles acquired Wease Jr. after the Miami Dolphins waived him this past weekend. Wease Jr. played for McDaniel in 2025, signing with Miami as an undrafted free agent following the draft.

Wease Jr. spent nearly the entire season on the Dolphins’ practice squad, but saw regular season action in each of the final three games. During that span he caught 6 passes for 139 yards and 1 touchdown — which was a 63-yarder against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wease Jr. couldn’t secure a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster in 2026, but reuniting with McDaniel may best for him. He began his collegiate career at Oklahoma, but played his best ball at Missouri in 2023 and 2024. In 26 games with the Tigers, Wease Jr. recorded 109 receptions for 1,566 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Chargers Have Deep Talent at WR Position

It should be a safe bet that the Chargers will be more explosive on offense in 2026. McDaniel is one of the best offensive minds in football, and he has more to work with in Los Angeles than he did with the Dolphins.

Quentin Johnston leads the Chargers WR corps and could be poised to have his biggest season yet. He has posted at least 700 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns each of the past two seasons. Still just 24 years old, it’s reasonable to believe we have yet to see the best version of Johnston.

Ladd McConkey should have a bounce-back year in 2026 after regressing a bit in 2025. It’s not like he had a bad year, recording 66 catches for 789 yards and 6 touchdowns, but expectations were definitely higher. McDaniel will likely move McConkey all around the offense and utilize his versatility.

Tre’ Harris, Derius Davis, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Brenen Thompson round out the Chargers’ WR room. Harris should have an increased role after a quite rookie year. Thompson possesses blazing speed, something McDaniel has plenty of experience with after coaching Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Miami. Lambert-Smith has shown a good rapport with quarterback Justin Herbert.