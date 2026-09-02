Former Dolphins WR Joins Mike McDaniel’s New Team: Report

The first NFL opportunity wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. received was with former head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins. Wease’s next chance in the league will also come under McDaniel.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Los Angeles Chargers signed Wease to their practice squad. With the Chargers, Wease will rejoin McDaniel, who is entering his first season as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“Former Dolphins WR Theo Wease Jr. has signed with the Chargers practice squad, reuniting him with his former HC Mike McDaniel,” wrote Schefter on X.

The Dolphins signed Wease as an undrafted free agent during May 2025. Last season, he appeared in three games for Miami, posting six catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Wease spent 2026 training camp with the Dolphins, but the team cut him August 29.