3-Time Pro Bowler with Sean McVay Ties Believes Aaron Donald Should Return

The Los Angeles Rams report to 2026 NFL Training camp in less than a month. Many fans flocking to Loyola Marymount University will see this sight: Edge rusher Myles Garrett in a Rams uniform while standing next to his newest head coach Sean McVay.

But there’s another sight Ram fans will attempt to search for: Aaron Donald and if he joins the team in full uniform.

The past three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year sparked rumors of a possible return. Only this time to line up next to the fellow DPOY winner from 2025 Garrett. Donald lining up one more time will only further boost the Rams’ Super Bowl chances. Especially with the big game coming back to their home venue of SoFi Stadium on Valentine’s Day 2027.

Now, one three-time Pro Bowler who shares a close connection to McVay chimed in on Donald’s potential return.

Who Believes Aaron Donald Should Come Back to the Rams

Past star cornerback and return man DeAngelo Hall told Hard Rock Bet that he envisions “AD” making one more run.

Hall, who shares a Washington Commanders link with McVay, believes the stars are aligned for Donald to rejoin LA.

“I know Sean McVay personally, and I know he would’ve been grinning ear to ear when he heard they were trading for Garrett. I even thought if I were Aaron Donald, I’m getting back out there,” Hall said.

Donald won’t feel gassed if he comes back, Hall said.

“Donald keeps himself in the best shape, so I know he can go out there and play if he wants to,” Hall said.

Hall Sees Strong fit for the Rams

The former Atlanta Falcons, Commanders and Oakland Raiders defender hailed Garrett as a “generational” talent.

So adjusting to LA won’t effect Garrett at all. Hall visualized how impactful adding the former Cleveland Brown really is.

“Now you move that elite piece to the edge in Garrett, who is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year – the way that defense is going to be able to play is scary. Every offense will need to know where he is lined up at all times,” Hall said.

Hall Brings up Past Tandem That Worked for the Rams

There’s one more reason why Hall believes No. 99 should run it back.

Los Angeles became damaging to teams in pulling off the blockbuster trade to land Von Miller during the 2021 season. The Rams snatched the Vince Lombardi Trophy after that epic move. Donald was at the prime of his career next to the edge rusher.

Hall sees the similarities if Garrett and Donald collaborate.

“If you add Aaron Donald back in and line him up as a three-technique while Garrett is playing Wide 9 just trying to get to the quarterback, I don’t know what teams can do to stop them. We saw it a little bit when they had Donald and Von Miller, but Miller was towards the end of his career,” Hall said. “We’re talking about Garrett, who is still at the height of his career, and Donald, who is unblockable too. He is one of the best defensive tackles I’ve ever seen play.”

Safe to say fans will be chanting for Donald to return once the Rams report to camp on July 27.