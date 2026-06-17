Myles Garrett Breaks Silence on Potential Aaron Donald Rams Return

Myles Garrett and the Los Angeles Rams both broke the internet to start June. Their trade deal via the Cleveland Browns rose as the biggest summer trade of 2026. But the move sparked another headline: Aaron Donald possibly coming out of retirement.

Donald is two seasons removed from his last NFL game. Yet the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year remains in tremendous shape and has kept a strong workout regimen.

Garrett’s arrival inside the “Rams House” is energizing enough. But the energy levels will go through the roof if Donald makes a comeback to team with the fellow past NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Now, the all-pro Garrett broke his silence about possibly teaming up with Donald.

Myles Garrett Blunt Admission About Aaron Donald’s Possible Return

Garrett dropped by the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce to weigh in on Donald possibly strapping up the pads again.

The now former Brown, however, got real about how he feels about Donald running onto the field again.

“I don’t want to press him,” Garrett said when asked if he’s talked to Donald about a return.

Here’s the real reason why Garrett doesn’t want to see Donald rush into rejoining the Rams.

“Because I want him to find that spark,” he said. “And if he’s like ‘MG, want to run it?’ True, why not?”

How Rams will Look if Aaron Donald Teams with Myles Garrett

This time Donald walks into a loaded interior defensive lineman room if he finds renewed interest in playing.

Donald mostly carried the pass rushing and run-stuffing load early into his career. The Rams managed to surround him with Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox before the Super Bowl LVI run.

But LA further boosted the inside by drafting Kobie Turner as the potential heir to “AD.” Turner has established himself as one of the league’s best interior pass rushers. But he’s not alone inside.

Braden Fiske is a bullish force inside who frees up Turner. Then massive Poona Ford enters the picture to occupy space and clog running lanes. Ford has risen as one of the NFL’s top nose tackles in the post Donald universe. “AD” wouldn’t feel pressured to carry the trenches. Plus even he draws double and triple teams, there are three other inside defenders who can wreck havoc.

Myles Garrett Embracing LA

The newest LA resident is making his rounds at his new city. He even revealed to the Kelce brothers what city he loves to visit in Southern California.

“Little Tokyo,” Garrett shared, surprising many in the studio audience.

Garrett dipped into why he loves the smaller community.

“I do love anime,” Garrett admitted.

Garrett already threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. He turned heads wearing a Kobe Bryant shirt with a Dodgers cap on. Even Dodgers manager Dave Roberts loves the addition to the Rams and city.

“He’s top of the food chain,” Roberts said before Garrett threw out the first pitch of the June 6 game. “So it’s gonna make that very good defense even better.”