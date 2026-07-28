Rams Must Make $30 Million Aaron Donald Decision Before Potential Reunion

The Los Angeles Rams have had an explosive offseason, but there may still be one move for this team to make, and that would see them reunite with legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald. After swinging a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett, rumors have swirled suggesting Donald could unretire and suit up for L.A. in 2026.

To this point, nothing has been decided in this department, but there remains quite a bit of chatter surrounding Donald. With training camp underway, there’s a belief that Donald could simply pop up on the field at any given moment, but his contract situation ensures that even if he does want to return, the front office will have some business to take care of before that can happen.

Rams Staring at $30 Million Aaron Donald Decision

There’s so much chatter surrounding Donald because, when he was on the field, he was arguably the greatest defensive tackle in the history of the NFL. Donald was a Pro Bowler in each of his 10 seasons, while also earning eight All-Pro First Team selections and three Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Most importantly, though, he helped Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Donald retired after the 2023 campaign, it wasn’t because he was no longer a skilled player. In 16 games, Donald racked up 53 tackles, eight sacks, and three pass breakups, proving that even at the age of 32, he was still one of the most productive players in the world. Losing him was tough, but L.A. has managed to rebuild its defensive line on the fly.

That group now features Garrett, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young, so it’s not hard to see why the possibility of throwing Donald into the mix is so enticing. And yet, while it may seem simple on paper, NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that Donald’s $30 million salary for the 2026 campaign would force him and the Rams to restructure his contract in order for him to return to the field.

“People forget, Aaron Donald still is under contract to the Los Angeles Rams,” Schefter said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “He is under contract to the Rams for $30 million for this season … It’s not just gonna be that he walks out onto the field and makes $30 million. There’s gonna be some discussions here about what he wants, what he’s willing to play for, what the Rams are willing to pay him.”

Rams Still Have Work to Do in Quest to Make Aaron Donald Reunion Happen

Yes, Donald hasn’t played football in two years, but he’s managed to stay in football shape by continually working out at the Rams’ facility over the past few years. You’d have to think that adding him to the aforementioned trio of Garrett, Turner, and Young would give opposing offensive lines nightmares, which is why Los Angeles wants to make this happen so badly.

As things stand, L.A. is already the heavy favorite to win Super Bowl LXI, but bringing Donald back to town could only make this team more dangerous. The process for making this reunion a reality isn’t exactly straightforward, but if Donald is serious about suiting up in 2026, you can bet the Rams are going to do whatever they can to get him back on the field.