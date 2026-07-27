Rams Get Honest About Myles Garrett After Former Scout’s Strong Take

Myles Garrett took the practice field for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in training camp. And while they were not in pads (only shells), nor was there any live periods, Garrett did not disappoint.

Garrett did not take the podium after his first session.

But several of his Rams teammates and coaches did, and the ones asked for their first impressions of Garrett spoke glowingly.

Myles Garrett Gets Strong Words After 1st Rams Training Camp Practice

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula and cornerback Trent McDuffie, the team’s other blockbuster trade addition this offseason, both lauded Garrett with praise. Shula spoke directly about the anticipation around Garrett’s participation.

“It was the first time he’s lined up as a defense with him out there,” Shula told reporters after the session on July 26.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for a long time, and it definitely lived up to it.”

Garrett participated in OTAs with the Rams this offseason, but still made a strong impression.

McDuffie told media members during his availability, “He’s a great guy; I think that’s my best thing. I didn’t really get to see him do his thing yet. I haven’t watched the film yet. But when he’s out there, you can just feel his aura. Everybody likes to say this aura that the guy has. He’s gigantic. He’s a monster.

“I’m just excited to get him out here, and get him loose, and get him going. Because I know he has a little chip on his shoulder and he’s excited about being here. So, I think that just fires everybody else up.”

The hype around Garrett will continue to build until he takes the field in the game. That may not come until Week 1 if the Rams take a cautious approach in the preseason.

As offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase noted, “iron sharpens iron” in practice.

Myles Garrett Trade Expected to Swing NFC West

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks picked the Rams’ trade for Garrett as the “one offseason move that could tilt” the NFC West.

“Adding the NFL’s single-season sack king to a star-studded roster makes the Rams the Super Bowl favorites heading into the season,” Brooks wrote on July 24, noting that acquiring McDuffie addressed the Rams’ “biggest weakness” on defense.

“Garrett’s presence might even coax Aaron Donald out of retirement to join a front line that also features pass-rushing specialists Kobie Turner and Byron Young. With a revamped defense that boasts the best closer in the game to complement an offense that can put up 30-plus points whenever reigning MVP Matthew Stafford takes the field, the Rams could once again be playing for a championship on their home field.”

Garrett has already dominated the conversations about the Rams.

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan’s on Myles Garrett Trade: ‘F John Wooden’

The Rams’ trade for Garrett did more than steal headlines. It also stole the impact of poignant comments from legendary former basketball coach John Wooden.

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch told a story about sharing one of Wooden’s wisdoms with head coach Kyle Shanahan, which said “do not lose sleep worrying about your competition. Let them lose sleep worrying about you.”

Lynch said Shanahan remarked that the insight was “really cool.”

Then, news of the Garrett trade broke, leading Shanahan to remark to Lynch–according to the executive–“F John Wooden!”

Garrett and the Rams will play host to the 49ers in Australia in Week 1. It is a game that has Shanahan voiced displeasure with. That was before he had to game plan for the two-time and reigning Defensive Player of the Year.