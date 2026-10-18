Doctors Weigh in After Rams Lose Davante Adams to Non-Contact Injury

The Los Angeles Rams saw Davante Adams exit early from their contest against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

The six-time Pro Bowler limped off the field following an apparent non-contacy injury.

Adams, 33, finished the day with three receptions for 39 yards. The Rams also lost the contest, allowing the Cardinals to drive down the field for a game-winning field goal, which only adds to the difficulty of the gravity of the situation.

Adding to the uncertainty, there was no immediate update available, due to the point of the game at which the injury occurred.

“Davante Adams appears to be dealing with a non-contact injury, grabbing at his left knee while limping,” Roto Underworld contributor and orthopedist Maddox McCloud, PT, DPT posted on X on October 18, adding that he had at least some “concern for a potential knee injury given the mechanism” and was “awaiting further updates on his status.”

Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, posted, “Caught video a little late but looks like he was feeling towards his left knee after cutting upward on a route and limping into the end zone.”

Jesse Morse, M.D. noted a litany of possiblities.

“He’s grabbing the medial / anterior aspect of the knee, Morse posted on X on October 18. “There’s a couple possibilities here:”

Bone bruise + hyperextension

MCL sprain (usually contact)

Meniscus tear (medial)

Morse added that he was “unable to rule out ACL tear,” and that a “bone bruise would be best case scenario.”

“Let’s hope for some good news and clarity soon,” Morse said.

Rams Dealing With Davante Adams Injury

Adams appeared in 14 games during the 2025 regular season, his first with the Rams, missing the final three contests of the campaign before returning in the playoffs. That was due to a hamstring injury.

That this injury occured without contact certainly adds to the ominous sentiments.

The Rams got Puka Nacua back from a core muscle injury two games ago, but they remained without Myles Garrett.

He has been out since Week 1 due to his knee injury that required arthorscopic surgery. The Rams did not have Trent McDuffie, either. Adams has been durable, appearing in at least 14 regular-season games every season since playing in 12 contests in 2019.

This injury threatens to make it back-to-back injury-marred seasons with the Rams.

The Rams signed the three-time First Time All-Pro to a two-year, $44 million contract in free agency during the 2025 offseason.

Rams Get More Bad News as Speculation Mounts

With this loss, the Rams have fallen to 2-4 on the season. Questions about Adams’ future had already emerged with him on an expiring contract. The Rams sit in fourth place in the NFC West, and speculation will only intensify if they do not course-correct before the trade deadline.

The Rams also lost kicker Blake Grupe to a knee injury suffered on a kickoff as he tried to make a tackle.

Grupe was spotted wearing a “big brace postgame,” per The Athletic’s Nate Atkins.

Rams head coach Sean McVay did not have an update on Grupe or Adams after the game during his press conference. That leaves both players’ statuses up in the air for Week 7 when the Rams will face the Las Vegas Raiders.