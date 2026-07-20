Rams’ Davante Adams Gets Strong Words After Former Team Called Out

Davante Adams is heading into a potentially pivotal second season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, and he got some strong comments from a receiver on a different team.

Training camp is set to begin, and there was a point in time this offseason where it seemed that Adams could be lining up in a different uniform this coming season. Instead, he is back to reprise his role as one of reigning MVP Matthew Stafford’s top targets.

His continued excellence is a fitting bit of comeuppance for one of his former teams.

Steelers’ Germie Bernard Sends Strong Message on Davante Adams

Adams’ first season with the Rams is a reminder that he still has what made him a six-time Pro Bowler. He recently drew telling comments from Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Germie Bernard.

“I ain’t going to lie, they had some weak numbers available. So, I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t know. Obviously, I was 5 in college, but JJ [Jalen] Ramsey, he got 5. So, I’m like, ‘Yeah, we not touching that.’ But they have 17 open, and one of my favorite receivers is Davante Adams,” Bernard told NFL defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on “Big Time Talks” on July 18.

“I was like, ‘I’m going just go with 17, rock out with that.’”

Hankins and Adams were teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders to begin the 2022 season, before the former was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the deadline. Adams forced a trade to the New York Jets two years later.

Hankins asked Bernard, a Las Vegas native, if he was a fan before Adams’ stint with his home-town team.

Adams began his career with the Green Bay Packers.

The rookie said, “for sure,” and explained that he has been studying Adams’ film “for a long time,” adding, “I don’t go on YouTube and watch his highlights. I go in the film room and watch his highlights. Watch watch games, really, really diving deep into his game.”

Packers GM’s ‘Biggest Mistake’ Turned Into Rams’ Gain

Adams’ trade from the Packers to the Jets was the end of an era that started to crumble when Green Bay traded Aaron Rodgers, now with the Steelers, to New York one year earlier.

There remains some consternation about the decision on the wideout two years after his exit.

“Probably the biggest mistake of Gutey’s [general manager Brian Gutekunst] career, I think it’s safe to say, that you let a Hall of Famer walk out the door. I don’t know if they were betting that he was going to go into a decline, the way that Jordy [Nelson] did when he walked out. But Davante was younger,” ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel said on July 17. “Davante, still, when he left the Packers, went off, and has had highly productive season after season.

“He’s been over a 1000 yards every year [since] he left the Packers, except for last year, and he didn’t even play 17 games. Still led the league in touchdowns. Still, a highly productive wide receiver. The dude’s gonna be in Canton someday.”

The one thing Adams is missing from his resume is a Super Bowl berth.

That makes what could be Adams’ final year with the Rams something worth monitoring. The team is the prohibitive Super Bowl betting favorite, per ESPN’s Doug Greenberg in June.