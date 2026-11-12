Rams Loom as Landing Spot for 49ers Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk

The Los Angeles Rams could really create waves if they are the team that ends up landing Brandon Aiyuk. He is not long for the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers.

“Have to wonder if the Rams are the team for Aiyuk once the 49ers let him go, and that’s part of why SF is dragging this out,” Hawk Blogger (Brian Nemhauser) posted on X on November 11 in reaction to LA clearing cap space with a pair of contract conversions.

Aiyuk was reinstated by the NFL this week in the latest development in a two-year saga.

Aiyuk’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has said the receiver will look for a landing spot where he has connections, either from college or the NFL.

"Brandon Aiyuk is working out and he's 100% ready to play.. We would be glad to go and workout for interested teams if he is released by the San Francisco 49ers" @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive https://t.co/TZdcyM4eKH pic.twitter.com/q9AGDFivFU — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2026

Covering The Commanders host Josh Taylor posted, “I could definitely see the Rams taking a chance on Brandon Aiyuk when he’s released.”

Several teams fit the bill, including the Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks. The Rams do not immediately check either box, unless being a division rival counts. Still, they loom as a potential boogeyman to bring Aiyuk in amid their injuries at the position.

Aiyuk, 28, was the 25th overall pick of the 2020 draft by the 49ers.

He is sitting at 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns for his career. Again, though, he has not played since Week 7 of the 2024 campaign.

Rams Target Familiar Face Amid Brandon Aiyuk Reality Check

While speculation about Aiyuk continues, the Rams worked Tyler Scott out on Wednesday, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

With the trade deadline passed, the Rams’ options are imperfect.

“The names left available to sign in Week 10 — such as Brandon Aiyuk, Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr. — carry more risk than the moves the budget-strapped Rams passed up on Tuesday,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins wrote on November 11, highlighting the dire straits the Rams are in amid injuries to Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

“Receivers such as Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans, Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens and Jauan Jennings of the Minnesota Vikings could have potentially fit the Rams’ budget of draft picks and cap space after their all-in defensive moves over the offseason.”

If the Rams truly want Aiyuk, they could have to wait. The 49ers got a two-game roster exemption from the NFL upon the receiver’s return.

After that expires, it could be game on.

Scott, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chicago Bears. He has also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and first joined the Rams last season. Like Aiyuk, Scott has not played in a regular-season game since 2024.

He could be a placeholder for the Rams until Aiyuk is officially available.

“If I know Aiyuk is likely to sign with someone that is on the 49ers schedule like the Rams, Seahawks, Chiefs I would wait as long as the 2 week roster exemption gives me to make sure he’s not all ready to go and get integrated into a team’s offense,” Downtown Rams’ Jake Oliver Ellenbogen posted on X on November 11. “I actually see a lot of strategy to that. Just think he goes to the #Rams now that means he gets 3 games to get his feet wet before he sees the 49ers. But if you wait technically he would only have a game or two. I get it as petty as it looks.”