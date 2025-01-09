NFL Announces Major Potential Change to Vikings-Rams Wild Card Game

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round. However, the Pacific Palisades wildfire, which has already displaced residents and is threatening many more, has also caught the NFL’s attention.

Facing such a dangerous natural threat, the league announced its contingency plan in case the fire grows and makes the area unsafe for the game

They will play in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Cardinals.

“The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires,” the League’s statement reads.

“We continue to prepare to play the Vikings-Rams game as scheduled Monday night at SoFi Stadium. As with all games, there are contingency plans in the event a change in location is needed. In this instance, the game would be played on Monday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, if necessary.”

Luke Loucks, an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings, shared his brother’s experience with loss due to the fire.

“Three major blazes were burning in the Los Angeles metropolitan area Wednesday, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, home of the famed Rose Parade,” ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry wrote on January 8. “At least 70,000 people were ordered to evacuate — a number that kept changing because evacuation orders were continually being issued, officials said.”

The league remains on high alert.

“We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA,” their statement read.

Pacific Palisades Wildfires Threatening More Than Vikings-Rams Wild Card Game

Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber also weighed in, sharing his experience as a member of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2003.

“I still remember the chaotic atmosphere in San Diego back in ‘03 when we had to move our MNF game to AZ because of wildfires,” Leber posted on X on January 8. “My heart goes out to everyone in the LA area.”

Arizona also hosted the San Francisco 49ers for three games during COVID in 2020.

The fires are not only affecting the Rams and Vikings in the sports world. The Los Angeles Lakers’ tilt against the Charlotte Hornets on January 9 is also in danger.

Ditto for the LA Kings of the NHL. Both leagues also concocted their own contingency plans in light of the disaster.

“We are in communication with the Lakers and Hornets and continue to closely monitor the situation to determine if any scheduling adjustments are necessary related to tomorrow night’s game,” NBA Spokesman Mike Bass said, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick in a post on X on January 8.

The Kings’ game against the Calgary Flames has been postponed.

“Our hearts are with our entire Los Angeles community,” LA posted on X. “We appreciate the hard working first responders who are diligently working to contain the fire and protect our community. We appreciate the league’s support in keeping our fans, staff, and players safe.”

Former Presidents Send Condolences for Wildfire Victims

As important as the sporting events like the Rams Wild Card game against the Vikings may be, the overarching sentiments have been of support for those enduring the hardship.

Former United States President Barack Obama shared his thoughts on the matter.

“Michelle and I are thinking of everyone impacted by the wildfires in California, and are grateful for the work of the heroic firefighters and first responders,” the 44th president posted, along with a link offering aid for victims, on X on January 8.

Outgoing President Joe Biden shared his updated orders for additional boots on the ground.

He also updated the devastation and sent heartfelt messages of support to the first responders who have been combatting the wildfires and helping those in need and victims.

“Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate communities impacted by the Southern California wildfires. At least two people have been killed. And many more are injured – including firefighters,” Biden posted on X on January 8. “It’s devastating.

“To the residents of Southern California: We are with you.”