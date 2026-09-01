Insider Reveals Anonymous GM’s NSFW Reaction to Rams, Aaron Donald Reunion

The Los Angeles Rams have responded to coming up just short in the NFC Championship Game last year by loading up this offseason, and just when you think they can’t get any better, they do. The latest example of that saw the team reunite with legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald, as they managed to lure him out of retirement for the 2026 campaign.

Adding Donald to a defensive front that already was massively improved with the addition of Myles Garrett has only made Los Angeles a more resounding Super Bowl favorite. While Donald’s return to L.A. was expected all offseason long, the reality of the situation led to one anonymous NFL general manager having an NSFW reaction when he heard the news.

Anonymous NFL GM’s Reaction to Aaron Donald News Turns Heads

One NFL GM texted me “f**k you” after hearing that Aaron Donald was returning 🤣 https://t.co/CFkY28yhZo pic.twitter.com/LVuBdj9GbD— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2026

It’s tough to overstate just how productive Donald was during his time in the NFL before he retired in the wake of the 2023 campaign. During his 10 seasons in the pros, Donald was a Pro Bowler every year, while also earning eight First Team All-Pro Selections, the 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, and three Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

Even though he was still operating at the peak of his powers, Donald decided to call it a career in his early 30s. And somehow, he still is arguably the greatest defensive tackle in the history of the NFL. Adding him to a defensive line that also features Garrett, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner simply feels unfair.

There will obviously be some rust that Donald will have to shake off, as he hasn’t played football in two years and is now 35 years old, but by all accounts, he appears to be in football shape. If he can return and play at merely an above-average level, that makes Los Angeles infinitely more dangerous, and it seems like one anonymous GM is well aware of the issues the Rams’ defensive front will cause the rest of the league.

“F*** you. This is so f***ed,” the general manager said to NFL insider Jordan Schultz when informed of Donald’s unretirement and subsequent return to L.A.

Rams Set ‘Super Bowl or Bust’ Bar for 2026 Campaign

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 10: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field on September 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Football games are won on the field, not on paper, but it’s tough to disagree with this general manager’s assessment of the situation. Even when just looking at Garrett and Donald, these are two guys that command double teams on every single snap. That will open up one-on-one matchups for Young and Turner, and they are both more than capable of winning against the vast majority of offensive linemen in the league.

Again, Donald doesn’t even have to play up to the level we are accustomed to seeing from him in order for his presence to cause a multitude of problems for opposing teams. The Rams are a juggernaut, and anything less than winning the Super Bowl this season would have to be considered a disappointment. Those are some big expectations, but if there’s a team that is capable of living up to them, it’s this one.