Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are continuing their on-again, off-again situation with wide receiver Brennan Presley.

The Rams announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, many of which had already been reported but were only made official with validation from the team, providing bullet points of their transactions in a post on X.

Reserve/Injured OL Dylan McMahon

Waived, No Recall WR Brennan Presley

Terminated (by Club) from Practice Squad NT Jalen Hunt

Signed to Practice Squad WR Brennan Presley

Of those moves, Presley’s quick turnaround is the only new piece of information.

Presley, 24, is a second-year former undrafted free agent. The 5-foot-8, 174-pound playmaker left Oklahoma State as the school’s all-time leader in receptions.

Rams Re-Sign Brennan Presley to Practice Squad

Presley has been a special teamer in his few opportunities at the NFL level, logging seven of his nine snaps over the past two seasons in the third phase. An asset in the return game, Presley has run back one kickoff, gaining 20 yards.

That was in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Notably, the Rams can elevate Presley from the practice squad two more times this season, since they have only done so once so far this season.

With the Rams on their bye this week, they do not need to worry about game-day roster construction. However, they still have third running back Ronnie Rivers, who has operated as the primary returner for the past several weeks.

The Rams have had six players return at least one kickoff this season.

In addition to Rivers (3), fellow RB Dean Connors (1) joins receivers in Presley (1), Alex Bachman (13), Jordan Whittington (12), and Xavier Smith (7).

Smith is on the 53-man roster with Rivers. Bachman is on the practice squad with Presley. Connors and Whittington are on injured reserve. Bachman and Smith are the only two players who have returned punts for the Rams this season.