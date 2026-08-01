Browns Owner Breaks Silence on Trading Myles Garrett to Rams

The Los Angeles Rams can thank Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry for Myles Garrett.

The Rams acquired Garrett in a trade with the Browns that apparently came down to Berry giving the green light to move on from one of their franchise’s greatest superstars and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer when the time comes.

Berry had the support of ownership, but that same ownership also made it clear that he (Berry) finalized the move.

Browns Owner Credits GM With Myles Garrett Trade

Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam spoke with the media on Friday and fielded a direct question about trading Garrett to the Rams.

Haslam did not distance himself from the decision as much as he put it on Berry.

“That was Andrew’s decision,” Haslam told reporters on July 31. “That’s something that–conversations we’d had for a while before it was announced, and the Rams were a good partner there and kept it quiet. But a decision like that, ownership is going to be involved, but it’s Andrew’s decision, Andrew’s recommendation, and, in this case, ownership blessed it.”

Haslam also noted the package that the Browns got in return for Garrett: 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, as well as first-, second-, and third-round draft picks (one each).

Haslam called Verse the “biggest reason” they felt comfortable doing the deal. He called Verse a “really good player” who is 25 and still on his rookie contract.

The Rams tried to avoid including Garrett to no avail.

“And then, we picked up a one, a two, and a three, and I think we all realize the three years we didn’t have No. 1 [first-round] picks due to the Deshaun [Watson] trade. And one of those years, I think, we didn’t even have a second,” Haslam said.

“The value of those picks, as we’ve proved the last two years, are tremendous. So, Myles is a unbelievable player. I was thinking the other night, took Jim Brown, Joe Thomas, Myles Garrett– they are first-ballot Hall of Famers, world-class people. And so it was not an easy decision, but we’ve made it, and we’re moving on, and excited about Jared, and excited about those three draft picks.”

The Browns’ difficult decision was surely much easier to make for the Rams. That is, even though they had to include Verse in the deal.

Jimmy Haslam’s Dad Compares Myles Garrett, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trades

Haslam also fielded a question about being on the dealing end of both Garrett’s trade and one in the NBA. The latter sent Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat.

Haslam said his father called that out, too.

“My dad’s 95 and a half, but he still follows every sports move we make. And he called me up after we traded Giannis. He goes, ‘Do you know that in the last month you’ve traded Myles Garrett and Giannis?’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir. I know that.’ Listen, it’s all about what you get, okay? And Giannis, generational player, won a championship, but we felt the need to get younger. He was the best asset we had. We had more than just our future going forward,” Haslam said, touting the return they got for Garrett.

“Time will tell. We’ve got to use those picks wisely, just like we have to do with the Myles trade. But cautious optimism. Although, you got to be realistic: rebuilding is no fun. And the NBA is–I think it’s actually harder to rebuild in the NBA than I do the NFL, but we’ll see.”

The Browns are focused on their latest rebuild. Garrett is now focused on helping the Rams get back to the Super Bowl.