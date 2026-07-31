Texans Get Bad News About Potential Deal With $99 Million Pass Rusher

The Houston Texans have eyes for Jadeveon Clowney once again, and the sentiment appears to be mutual. Clowney, 33, began his career with the Texans as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 draft.

Unfortunately for the Texans, they are neither the only team that is interested in Clowney nor the only team he is willing to sign with.

Moreover, one of Clowney’s suitors’ intentions are crystal clear.

AFC Rival Targeting Former Texans Star Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry spoke candidly about Clowney and a potential reunion with the former Texans star despite critical comments the latter made about the coaching staff showing favoritism to teammate Myles Garrett.

Ironically, the Browns traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, which has created a path for Clowney’s return.

Berry made it clear that he believes “reconciliation is possible in life.”

“Really good visit. It’s things that we still have to work through. Hopeful that we can add him to the team, but it’s still in the balance,” Berry told reporters on July 30.

“I don’t subscribe to the notion of defining people by their–really, their worst or best moment–but in this case, a moment of weakness. He made a mistake. It’s something to talk through. We’ve maintained a good relationship with JD since, really since 2022. And I think the second thing is we had him for two years, and it was certainly a lot more positives than negatives despite how it ended. So, we do feel comfortable bringing him back into the organization.”

The only caveat is whether it was “if it’s the right fit on both sides.”

That is a potentially big blow for the Texans, who have a stellar top EDGE duo in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter but are largely unproven behind them. Their top option could be Logan Hall, a tweener who will also see snaps on the inside at defensive tackle.

Texans Interested in Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney recorded 29 of his 66.5 career sacks in a Texans uniform. The organization is keen on him adding to those totals.

“Former top overall #NFLDraft pick, three-time Pro Bowl edge Jadeveon Clowney visited #Browns today and has interest from #Texans and #Seahawks among several other teams as his market continues to grow, per league sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on July 29. “Clowney lives and trains in Houston.

“Had 8 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles for losses, 10 quarterback hits last season for #Cowboys.”

Wilson noted that Clowney told him he still has “a lot left in the tank.” That is as he prepares for his 13th NFL season. There is also a grassroots push for Clowney to return,

Texans Urged to Reunite With Former No. 1 Overall Pick

Houston Stressans’ Garrett Williams posted on X on July 29, “Been sitting on this one. As a former squad mate of Jadeveon Clowney on Fortnite, I was made aware in recent weeks that all of the old teams were calling.

“BRING HIM HOME [Nick] CASERIO.”

However, the writing may already be on the wall. Word that Clowney’s meeting with the Browns went well spread in the immediate aftermath.

“The #Browns hosted DE Jadeveon Clowney on a visit today, which was considered successful, and the two sides will remain in contact as they have for weeks. My understanding is there’s also an NFC West team in the mix that is very interested in Clowney, per sources,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on July 29.

“It’s unclear if he’ll take another visit as of this moment.”

It is also unclear how much Clowney is seeking on his next deal. Clowney has earned $99.5 million in his career. However, his deal with the Cowboys was for $3.5 million over one year. The Texans can certainly afford to match that.