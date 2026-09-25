Browns Outcast Emerges as Potential Trade Option for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams‘ wideout group has been hit with a major injury, with Puka Nacua dealing with a hip/groin issue. Moreover, the Rams also need a reliable third option behind Nacua and Davante Adams.

Adams showed in the Week 2 win over the New York Giants that he can still be a No. 1 guy, recording eight receptions on 10 targets for 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Despite this, Los Angeles Rams on SI’s Blaine Grisak believes the team should explore the trade market.

One name that he mentions is Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy, who looks to be an afterthought on the team. Through two games, Jeudy has had two catches for 26 yards. The Browns appear to be leaning heavily on their young wideouts, KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

As a result, Jeudy appears to be on the outside looking in, with only five targets, and could be a trade piece for the team at the deadline before he loses any value.

“Once upon a time, Jeudy may have been a perfect fit in Sean McVay’s offense,” Grisak wrote in a Sept. 24 article. “However, if the Rams are looking for a more experienced third wide receiver, Jeudy fits that description. For the most part, he’s checked out in Cleveland.

“The Browns have also drafted his replacements in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Playing for a contender may change his attitude on the field.”

Could Rams Unlock Jerry Jeudy’s 2024 Version?

Any team that might want to trade for Jeudy will be hoping that they can tap into his 2024 season potential, as he recorded 90 receptions on 145 targets for 1,229 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, per StatMuse.

“Jeudy is still just [27] years old and has the ability to beat man coverage,” Grisak added. “He’s still a very good route-runner. The Rams wouldn’t expect him to be their second wide receiver, but rather an experienced option behind Nacua and Adams. Jeudy would also likely cost a Day 3 pick at most.”

The Browns and Rams have done business together with the Myles Garret trade, so the two parties could discuss Jeudy to see what it would take to get the veteran to Los Angeles. Whether it’s the Browns wideout or someone else, it will be interesting to see if the Rams can find a go-to third option behind their two stars.

There Are Other Potential Trade Destinations for Jerry Jeudy

Due to his usage through two games, Jeudy has been a popular name in the trade speculation, as the Rams aren’t the only potential landing spot for the veteran wideout. Recently, Noah Olson of Cleveland Browns on SI sees the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential trade destination.

“Jeudy still has plenty of talent and time left in the NFL,” Olson wrote in a Sept. 22 article. “Luckily for the Browns, that mix can be appealing to a wide receiver-needy team. Teams like the Raiders and Dolphins, potentially even the Bills if DJ Moore’s shoulder injury lingers, may all look to add another receiver to their roster before the Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, trade deadline.”