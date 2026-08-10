Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gets Honest About Rams Amid ‘Rare’ Situation 

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason opener, and Andy Reid is fairly certain about how it will go in what KCTV 5’s Mark Poulose called a “rare situation.”

The Chiefs will face the Rams (and the Seattle Seahawks) in the preseason and again in the regular season.

Because of that, all parties have good reason to play in close to the vest this summer.

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gets Honest About Rams Before Preseason Opener

Reid fielded a question about facing the Rams and Seahawks and whether having to face them in the preseason and regular season presented any sort of unique challenges, to which the grizzled head coach said, “No.”

“They’re not going to play anybody. And so–and we’ll be very vanilla, too,” Reid told reporters on August 10. “That’s kind of how it is. It’s an opportunity to see your young guys play, and Seattle will probably do the same thing. I don’t know how many guys they’ll play, so. But it’s all good work. I don’t worry about all the other stuff. You’re not really game planning for these things. You’re just taking base plays and going and running them.”

The Rams and Chiefs will face each other in Week 13 during the regular season, in LA.

Both teams will likely have gone through plenty changes before then, including tendencies as they adjust for performance and injuries.

Nevertheless, the multi-time Super Bowl champion, Reid, knows that McVay and the Rams are just as unlikely to take any major risks in the preseason opener. Ditto for the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks.

How to Watch Rams vs Chiefs

The Rams and Chiefs will face off in LA during the regular season, but their preseason showdown is in Arrowhead Stadium. Tickets were still available as of August 10, starting as low as $17. Fans who can attend can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster.

The game is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15.

Here is how fans unable to attend the game in person can keep up with all of the action, per the Rams’ official website:

TV

KCBS

Radio

English: ESPN LA 710 AM

Spanish: La Primera 1330 AM

SiriusXM

Ty Simpson Among Rams Storylines to Watch vs Chiefs

McVay and the Rams acquired two former Chiefs starters this offseason, trading for Trent McDuffie and signing fellow cornerback and multi-time Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watson in free agency.

It is unclear if McVay will rest all of the Rams’ starters, but McDuffie and Watson are good bets.

TheRams.com’s Stu Jackson highlighted McVay saying that rookie first-round draft pick Ty Simpson will play, but that he was unsure about current QB2 favorite and Stetson Bennett IV.

Both the Rams and Chiefs have Super Bowl aspirations in 2026, meaning this could be one of three matchups between the two franchises. Moreover, given how spread out the meetings would be, they could all look vastly different.

At the very least, those future matchups will have starters, unlike