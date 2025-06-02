Rams’ Linebacker Unit Could Feature ‘High Ceiling’ X-Factor

As training camp approaches, the Los Angeles Rams are staring down one of their most uncertain offseasons in recent memory, at least when it comes to the heart of their defense. While many would point to cornerback as the team’s most glaring need, the linebacker position might be the most urgent to address. That’s not just because of performance concerns, but because the Rams lack a true tone-setter in the middle of their front seven heading into the 2025 season.

Bleacher Report recently pinned linebacker as the Rams’ most important position battle to watch this summer. And they’re right. The Rams’ current crop of linebackers includes a mix of veterans like Troy Reeder, Nate Landman, and Tony Fields II, as well as younger guys like Omar Speights, Chris Paul Jr., Elias Neal, and Shaun Dolac. It’s up to Sean McVay and his staff to find the best guys for the starting LB roles, and Bleacher Report believes Paul has the best shot at having a breakout performance this summer.

Chris Paul Jr. Could Be the Rams’ Defensive X-Factor

Paul, who was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, wasn’t supposed to be available on Day 3. A consensus top-100 prospect and No. 5 linebacker on Bleacher Report’s final big board, he slid for reasons that had more to do with positional value and draft volatility rather than talent or fit. Now, Paul might be walking into the perfect storm for a summer breakout.

His athleticism and instincts make him a standout in a linebacker room that desperately needs a stud. According to B/R draft analyst Matt Holder, Paul earned a third-round grade thanks to his “high ceiling” and ability to cover ground quickly, traits the Rams haven’t had consistently at linebacker in quite some time. He also brings legitimate sideline-to-sideline speed and solid coverage skills, an area where the Rams have struggled in recent years. Perhaps the most impressive part of Paul’s game is his sure-fire tackling, only missing 4% of his tackle attempts in college.

What to Make of the Rams’ Linebacker Room

While Reeder and Landman are more traditional thumpers, Paul adds a dynamic element that defensive coordinator Chris Shula may find too tantalizing to ignore. His ability to drop into coverage, read the quarterback, and make plays in open space could be key to unlocking more versatility at the linebacker position.

What makes Paul’s case even stronger is the Rams’ tendency to let youth grow through reps. McVay and GM Les Snead have shown a willingness to throw rookies into meaningful roles, especially when there are question marks at the position. That philosophy has been beneficial for some guys on defense, including Kobie Turner and Byron Young, who took on major roles early in their careers. Now, it could help Paul. And, it could even help an undrafted rookie like Shaun Dolac to find a meaningful role at linebacker.

Regardless of what happens during training camp, there will be competition, and there will be someone who is up to the challenge of becoming the next anchor at linebacker.