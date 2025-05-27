Rams’ ‘Tackling Machine’ Labeled Most Exciting UDFA Addition

When the Los Angeles Rams walked away from the 2025 NFL Draft with just one linebacker selected, fifth-round pick Chris “Pooh” Paul Jr. out of Ole Miss, it left many wondering if they had done enough to address one of their most glaring needs on defense. But Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report believes that help may come from an unexpected source: undrafted rookie linebacker Shaun Dolac from the University of Buffalo.

While undrafted free agents often have a long shot to make an NFL roster, Dolac is no ordinary UDFA. A two-time leader in total tackles across the 2022 and 2024 seasons, Dolac’s eye-popping production and blue-collar toughness are what give him the label “tackling machine” by Sobleski, and is regarded as the Rams’ most exciting UDFA addition.

Shaun Dolac: From Overlooked to Overachiever

At 6’0″ and 221 pounds, Dolac doesn’t jump off the page physically. He lacks the prototypical build of an NFL linebacker, which likely contributed to him being passed over in the draft. But Dolac has made a career out of proving people wrong. A former walk-on at Buffalo, he worked his way into the starting lineup and became one of the most consistent and productive defenders in college football.

In 2022 and 2024, Dolac finished first and second nationally in total tackles, racking up a staggering 315 combined tackles. His nose for the football was on full display with 33 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections, and five interceptions across that span. Though a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 derailed his momentum, Dolac bounced back in 2024 to earn MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors and became a consensus All-American.

Shaun Dolac vs NIU is one of the BEST games I’ve ever watched a linebacker play. ➖ 19 tackles

➖ 5 tackles for loss

➖ 1 interception

➖ 1 pass breakup

➖ 39.1 passer rating allowed Blew up his pro day with a 4.55 40 as well. Day 3 gem who will rise on draft boards. pic.twitter.com/0qRtcSRJbC — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 14, 2025

What makes Dolac unique is his blend of instincts and relentless motor. His 8.83 Relative Athletic Score and rare tackling ability, only missing 5% of his tackles, give him a real shot to make the Rams’ roster.

A Perfect Fit for the Rams’ Defensive Identity

The Rams are no strangers to giving overlooked players a shot. Alaric Jackson, a former undrafted player, was just given a massive three-year, $57 million extension and was named the team’s “best-kept secret” heading into next season.

With the Rams currently lacking depth and proven production at linebacker, Dolac walks into a situation where his skill set could earn him a spot on the roster. Paul might have a higher pedigree coming out of the SEC, but Sobleski adds that Dolac has as much of a chance to make the roster as Paul does.

Plus, Dolac brings a level of production and football IQ that can allow him to contribute on Day 1, even if it’s as a special teamer or rotational player. His aggressive style and knack for being in the right spot could raise some eyebrows from the coaching staff, especially defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

As the Rams prepare for training camp, all eyes will be on the bigger names and early-round picks. But those paying closer attention might just see a scrappy, instinctive linebacker making play after play, just like Dolac has always done.