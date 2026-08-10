Cowboys Starter Sends Clear Message About Matthew Stafford, Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will see an old friend soon.

The Rams will hold a join practice with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys signed former Rams starting cornerback Cobie Durant in free agency this offseason. Durant’s departure came amid a veritable overhaul of the position for the Rams.

Now, he is admittedly looking forward to going up against his old friends and new rivals with his current teammates.

Matthew Stafford, Rams Get Clear Message From Cowboys’ Cobie Durant

Durant, 28, was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft that the Rams selected 142nd overall. He started 39 of the 61 games that he played in for LA. That includes 29 of 32 contests over the past two seasons.

Durant inked a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cowboys in free agency.

He spoke about seeing the Rams and what it was like practicing against them during his four-year tenure, saying he was “overly excited.”

“I went up against that offense for four years. High-powered offense. Got Matthew Stafford, running backs in the backfield, the wide receiver corps. It’s a sight to see when you in practice and you’re going up against it,” Durant told reporters from the Cowboys’ practice field during training camp on August 9.

“Now I’m here, Dallas Cowboys, running a new defense, new guys, new guys on the defense. Now you can actually get to see what the guy next to you is really about, going up against another offense.”

The Rams are running back largely the same personnel that ranked first overall and in scoring offense during the 2025 season, including the reigning MVP in Stafford.

Cobie Durant Turning Heads During Cowboys Training Camp

Durant had a noteworthy day beyond his remarks about facing off against the Rams. He was a standout on the day on Sunday.

“Cobie Durant may be the first player to rip a ball away from George Pickens in camp,” the Star Telegram’s Nick Harris posted on X on August 9, including a clip of the training camp practice rep between the corner and receiver.

Durant was part of what was viewed as the Rams’ weakness on defense last season.

However, Durant allowed 55.4% completion during his final season, per Pro Football Reference. That was his worst mark since his rookie campaign, when he allowed 59.1%.

Rams Bolster Super Bowl Hopes With Pair of Champions

Durant’s time with the Rams began the year after their most recent Super Bowl trip and victory, and it could be bookended by another. They are the prohibitive preseason Super Bowl favorites.

The Rams retooled the CB room with Super Bowl champs Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, acquiring the former in a trade and signing his ex-Kansas City Chiefs teammate in free agency. They also still have former Washington Commanders first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes.

LA ranked 19th against the pass during the 2025 regular season.

With McDuffie and Watson joining the back end, and Myles Garrett wreaking havoc up front–possibly alongside Aaron Donald–the Rams should have no issues improving.

As long as they keep Stafford healthy, the Rams should continue to enjoy a high-powered offense, too. They will make for a fine challenge for Durant and the Cowboys, and even more for the team they face during the regular season.