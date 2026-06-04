Dan Campbell Takes Jab at Rams After Myles Garrett Trade

If the Los Angeles Rams weren’t the favorite to win Super Bowl LXI, they are now that they have acquired Myles Garrett in a blockbuster trade with the Cleveland Browns. After sending Jared Verse and three draft picks the other way, it’s clear that the Rams are going to do whatever it takes to win a championship in 2026.

Folks across the league have obviously taken note of Los Angeles’ move for Garrett, especially in the NFC. On Thursday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the Rams’ addition of Garrett, and he took a pointed jab at the team now that they are widely billed as the Super Bowl favorite for the upcoming season.

Dan Campbell on the Rams — ‘They’ve Won it Now, Right?’

The Rams have responded to coming up just short in the NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks by loading up this offseason. They had already made significant upgrades to their defense after they traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs and then signed his partner-in-crime, Jaylen Watson, in free agency.

Garrett adds a whole new level to this team, though. In 2025, Garrett starred for a horrid Browns team by racking up an NFL record 23 sacks. Los Angeles had a solid pass rush last season, led by Verse, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner, but the addition of Garrett has quickly made this one of the most feared units in the league.

Any team that has to face the Rams in 2026 is going to have its work cut out for it, and while the Lions aren’t on their schedule, these two teams could collide in the postseason. For now, Campbell doesn’t seem too worried about L.A. and its addition of Garrett, as he instead made fun of the notion that the team is going to win a Super Bowl now that he is in town.

“Good for them. They’ve won it now, right?” Campbell humorously remarked when asked about his thoughts on the Garrett trade. “Honestly, I had none. He’s a helluva player. Verse is a helluva player, and they’re two totally different players. That was what they felt like they needed to do, and good for them.”

Rams Set Super Bowl or Bust Goal for 2026 Campaign

Campbell is poking fun at the media narratives surrounding the Rams more so than the team itself, but still, the message was received loud and clear. Games aren’t even being played yet, but many folks have declared Los Angeles the champion of the 2026 season. The problem with that train of thought is that anything can happen once the teams take the field for the year.

Sure, Los Angeles has assembled a dominant team on paper, but it still has to go out and find a way to play winning football. Assuming it can do that, there’s no reason that this team can’t be competing for a Super Bowl when winter rolls around, because anything less than that would have to be considered a massive disappointment.