Former Teammate Sends Strong Message About Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are two wins from the Super Bowl. First, they must beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round and then one of the Detroit Lions or Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship.

But the Rams can rest assured that Stafford is among the best QBs in the field.

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel touted Stafford following the QB’s 209-yard, 2-touchdown (on 70.4% completion) performance against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card.

“The Rams trading for Matthew Stafford was the best thing to happen for them,” Daniel said in a post on X on January 14. “Stafford is 18-3 as @RamsNFL QB in December, January, and February.

“Time to start talking about this guy as one of the better QB’s of our generation.”

“No QB has a higher Win% in the months of December, January or February since Matthew Stafford joined the Rams (.864%),” the 33rd Team posted on X on January 13. “Ice in his veins.”

Stafford improved his playoff record to 5-4, including 5-1 with the Rams.

He is one of 34 quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 300 postseason pass attempts, per Stathead. Stafford, who was teammates with Daniels on the Lions in 2020, is also tied for the second-highest completion percentage among that group.

Only Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has a better mark (67.9%) than Stafford’s 67.5% clip in the playoffs.

Matthew Stafford Makes NFL History in Win Over Vikings

Stafford has climbed the NFL ranks and into the history books with his strong play in the postseason.

He added to that against the Vikings.

“QB Matthew Stafford has thrown multiple touchdown passes in each of his first six playoff games since arriving in Los Angeles, becoming the first quarterback to accomplish the feat with a new team,” the Rams public relations team posted on X on January 13.

“Stafford has totaled the fourth-most passing yards (2,672), fifth-most completions (216), and has tied for the eighth-most passing touchdowns (17) in NFL postseason history.”

The 33rd Team also shared a series of postseason metrics highlighting Stafford’s play.

“Matthew Stafford has the Highest EPA per Dropback among all QBs with 300+ DBs in the playoffs since 2000 (+0.24),” the 33rd Team said in another post on X on January 13.

Stafford absorbed 2 sacks in the game, which is a notable mark considering how frequently the Vikings blitz, ranking first in blitz rate and fourth in sacks during the regular season, per Pro Football Reference.

“Matthew Stafford has the highest Passer Rating vs. the blitz among all QBs with 5+ playoff games this century (139.2),” the 33rd Team said in a third post. “Tough to rattle Stafford.”

Matthew Stafford Falls Behind Hall of Fame Rams QB Kurt Warner

Stafford did lose some ground on his historic postseason resume in the win over the Vikings, in which the Rams tied the playoff record for sacks with 9 on Minnesota QB Sam Darnold.

Stafford entered the night averaging the most passing yards per game at 307.8 YPG.

Because he finished with 209 yards against the Vikings, his average fell to 296.6 YPG, dropping him below Hall of Famer and former Rams QB Kurt Warner as well as former New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers passer Drew Brees.

Stafford could have difficulty regaining the ground he lost in the matchup with the Eagles, who ranked first against the pass during the regular season.

The Eagles beat the Rams 37-20 in Week 12, setting up a potential revenge game.