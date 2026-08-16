Rams Wide Receiver Sends Clear Message After Drawing Attention

The Los Angeles Rams have liked what they have seen from CJ Daniels, and the rookie built on that with an encouraging NFL preseason debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Daniels had just two receptions for 18 yards without a touchdown; a modest final stat line by any measure. But he gave the Rams something more valuable than anything that they could have taken away from his debut as a professional.

That was a glimpse into the future.

CJ Daniels Gets Honest After NFL Debut

Daniels is a sixth-round pick, taken 197th overall by the Rams in the 2026 draft. He drew comparisons to Rams teammate Davante Adams this spring.

That is a lofty projection for Daniels, but he has been a pleasant surprise.

“I think it went pretty good,” Daniels told Sports Central LA’s Darren M. Haynes in the Rams’ locker room postgame on August 15. “We just had to settle our feet the first couple drives. And from then on, it was just football. So, I think we did pretty good today.”

Daniels relished the opportunity to play in his first NFL game, but he also understands that there is a long way to go.

He said he was not taking the exhibition game lightly.

“Preseason is just an opportunity for young guys and the guys that’s on the P-squad, or whatever, to just go out and play to the best of their ability to try and get on the team. So, it’s a great opportunity. We look at it as a regular season game for us,” Daniels said. “Just attacking it with that mindset. And, yeah, it’s a great opportunity to show what we’re capable of and show that we know the plays inside and out. So, it’s a great opportunity.

“We’ve been banging against each other all week, all camp. So, it’s definitely a great opportunity to go against another team and put the pressure on them.”

Daniels is in as good a spot as any late-round prospect, given the Rams’ current setup, with Sean McVay at head coach and a staff filled with high-profile assistants–including WRs coach and Super Bowl champion Robert Woods–to help mold him.

The most encouraging part, though, is that Daniels showed the Rams what their future may look like.

CJ Daniels Gives Rams Glimpse Into Future

Daniels also spoke glowingly about fellow rookie and Rams first-round draft pick Ty Simpson, the 13th overall pick of the 2026 class.

Simpson completed 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“Man, he had a really good day, just taking little by little,” Daniels said. “Taking his checkdowns, not getting too greedy. And then when the time comes, he put it in the hands-on. So, I’m really happy for him. We both got a lot to learn from.”

For their next test, Daniels will look to build on his connection with Simpson, first during the upcoming week of practice, but then against the New Orleans Saints in Preseason Week 2.

Both players have gotten off on the right foot, though.

With Adams in the final year of his contract, and the Rams lacking a clear-cut replacement, Daniels’ development and the Rams’ approach with him are worth monitoring, especially if he continues to deliver.