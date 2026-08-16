Rams Legend, Super Bowl Champion React as Ty Simpson Carves Up Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams got their first bit of vindication for drafting Ty Simpson.

The No. 13 overall pick of the 2026 draft, Simpson has been a polarizing figure for the Rams, who passed on some skill players who could have helped them more readily this season to select the former Alabama Crimson Tide QB.

In his NFL debut, albeit a preseason bout, Simpson looked every bit the part of a first-round draft pick and even gave some encouraging glimpses of what the Rams’ future could look like.

Ty Simpson Draws Rave Reviews in Rams Debut

Simpson drew attention from the Rams’ social media team for his touchdown connection with running back Dean Connors during the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“QB Ty Simpson records his first career TD pass while RB Dean Conners notches his first career TD reception in the fourth quarter in KC,” Rams PR posted after the score, quoting the team’s post with a clip of the play.

Simpson finished with 190 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts. Starter Stetson Bennett IV was 4-for-6 for 38 yards.

Simpson also drew attention from Rams legend Jim Everett.

“Where are the ‘why didn’t my @RamsNFL draft a WR with the 1st pick’ now? [thinking face emoji],” Everett posted on X on August 15, adding, “Ty is on [flame emoji].”

Super Bowl champion and former NFL head coach John Gruden, who met with Simpson before the draft, said in a post, “Ty Simpson way to go young man!!” including a clip of Simpson’s TD pass that the NFL’s social media team shared.

The league noted that Simpson threw a “dart” to Connors.

“Ty Simpson impresses in his Rams debut during preseason win over Chiefs,” the LA Times’ Gary Klein posted on X on August 15, captioning a post featuring his recap article.

Klein added in the article, “Simpson, the 13th pick in the NFL draft, made no major errors, passed for two touchdowns and completed 21 of 25 attempts for 190 yards in a 20-12 victory at Arrowhead Stadium,” and that “Simpson did not start, but he played with confidence and poise while leading three scoring drives, including two for touchdowns in the second half.”

Ty Simpson, Sean McVay React to Rookie’s Debut

For his part, Simpson was effusive in his praise for everyone around him on his TD pass, including the offensive linemen, with Connors highlighted.

“It was huge. One, it got us points on the board. So, that’s very important. But what was really cool is that–a lot of people don’t really understand–the guys up front did a really good job,” Simpson told reporters postgame.

“Dylan [McMahon] going out there and taking two people out, so Dan can hit it up in the hole and score in a great play call by Nate [Scheelhaase]. In the red zone, where people don’t really expect the screen. It just was a all-around great job, and it started with the guys up front. Literally, all I did was flick the ball out there. But it wouldn’t have happened without a collaborative effort.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay was also quite pleased.

McVay said Simpson “took what the defense gave him” and that he thought his young QB “did a really good job overall.

“I thought he kept the ball in play. That’s the biggest thing, is keeping the ball in play. There was one situation that we’ll have a great learning [opportunity] on a third down, where they kind of played a man coverage, ended up throwing it into the flat to Max Klare. I gotta see; I think the pocket might allow him to be able to progress. But otherwise, it was a really good day for him. He just felt like he was in good command, and it was cool to see a good smile on his face.”