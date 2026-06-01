The Davante Adams Reason Why Rams Won’t Trade for A.J. Brown

The Los Angeles Rams have loaded up this offseason after just missing out on a trip to the Super Bowl last year, and on paper at least, they appear to be the best team in the NFL currently. However, despite all the big moves the Rams have made, they were also very close to acquiring A.J. Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier this offseason, Los Angeles made a serious push for Brown in an effort to pair him up alongside Puka Nacua. Any potential move for Brown likely would have spelled the end of Davante Adams‘ time with the Rams, but as it turns out, the team’s decision to recommit to Adams resulted in them bowing out of the running for the Eagles’ disgruntled playmaker.

How Davante Adams Ended Rams’ Pursuit of A.J. Brown

Last offseason, the Rams decided to replace Cooper Kupp with Adams in a somewhat surprising move. It ended up working out quite well for Los Angeles, though, as Adams racked up a league-leading 14 receiving touchdowns, while also catching 60 passes for 789 yards. Add in another stellar campaign from Nacua, and Matthew Stafford had an embarrassment of riches under center.

The thing is, Los Angeles is intent on maximizing its championship window with Stafford, and that led to some folks wondering if the team could look to replace Adams this offseason. Brown was a logical target, and for a point in time, it seemed like the Rams had a legitimate shot at bringing him to town.

The Eagles, instead, decided to wait until June 1 to trade Brown, as it would save them around $20 million in salary cap space for the 2026 campaign. L.A. eventually smoothed things over with Adams and decided against replacing him, which led it to bow out of the running for Brown, even though it was the frontrunner for his services at a point in time.

“The Eagles made a run at this with multiple teams,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported on “Good Morning Football.” “They were closer to trading him to the Rams back in March than they were to trading him to the Patriots. The Rams, since then, have made it clear that they’ve had some conversations with Davante Adams and sort of made it sound like that ship has sailed.”

Do the Rams Need More Help at Wide Receiver?

It’s not hard to see why the Rams were looking for help at wide receiver, as their depth chart behind Nacua and Adams isn’t all that strong. Rather than moving on from Adams in an effort to bring Brown to town, though, it would seemingly make more sense for Los Angeles to add a No. 3 option behind him and Nacua, as that guy right now appears to be Jordan Whittington.

There are still several solid options available in free agency, such as Stefon Diggs or Deebo Samuel, who would be better fits than Brown at this stage of the game. The Rams aren’t exactly lacking on playmakers on offense, but it couldn’t hurt to bring another veteran pass catcher to town to add another layer of depth in case something happens to either Nacua or Adams.