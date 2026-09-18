Aaron Donald Puts Giants on Clear Notice With 3-Word Message

The wait appears to officially be over for the Los Angles Rams, specifically when it comes to three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who returned this season after two years away in retirement.

Asked if he was playing in Week 2, Donald told reporters, “That’s the plan.”

“Aaron Donald says he expects to play on Monday night against the Giants,” The Athletic’s Nate Atkins reported on X on September 18, adding Donald said, “That’s all of our plan.”

Atkins added in a follow-up post that Donald’s return is “potentially a huge lift for the Rams in the first week without Myles Garrett and possibly without Kam Kinchens, if he can’t play on his hamstring.”

The Rams are coming off a humbling 27-7 defeat in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams Could Get Major Boost From Aaron Donald

Getting Donald back would be as much an emotional boost as a physical one on the field. That is particularly true with how much build-up there has been around his return.

Garrett will miss the next month on injured reserve with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. Kinchens’ injury concern is a new one for this week. Meanwhile star wide receiver Puka Nacua was also absent from the open portion of practice.

Donald’s official return to the field could be just the spark the Rams need.

This story will be updated.