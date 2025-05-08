Rams Legend Sends 4-Word Message to Puka Nacua After Historic Decision

Los Angeles Rams legend Aaron Donald sported a new look that made the rounds on social media, posting a clip of himself wearing a wig and saying he was dressing up as Puka Nacua for Halloween.

Nacua got good news on Wednesday when the Rams announced they would hold part of their training camp in Hawaii.

“See you in Maui,” Donald captioned the video, including a palm tree emoji.

“[Laughing emoji] the hair flip,” Nacua posted on another Instagram story, sharing Donald’s video on May 7.

It is the first move of its kind in NFL history, which adds to the significance of the moment for Nacua and the Rams. A native of Las Vegas, Nevada, who attended Washington and BYU, the former fifth-round pick (No. 177 overall in 2023), Nacua, is proud of his Samoan heritage.

“See Yall there!!!” Nacua posted to his Instagram stories, reacting to the news on May 7.

Puka Nacua: ‘Huge Privilege’ to Represent Samoan Heritage

“This is gonna be awesome for Puka Nacua, who has Hawaiian heritage, and also for the many Puka fans on the islands,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes posted on X on May 7 in reaction to the news about the Rams’ trip.

Nacua’s family is actually from Western Samoa, at least 2,500-plus miles away from the Hawaiian Islands, and 2,615 miles to Maui specifically.

“It’s a huge privilege to be able to be that person that they look up to,” Nacua told Kimes on the “Mina Kimes Show” in February. “It’s a reminder to myself to be a madman. To make sure I stick to my roots the way my mother raised me. To have respect for everybody, to show love and compassion to all of those around you. Because I’m doing what I love to do in playing football.”

Nacua had the opportunity to meet Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, M.D., to celebrate.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua meeting Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green, M.D. and other representatives from Hawai’i after the Rams announced they would be holding minicamp in Maui. pic.twitter.com/IuMdUIu114 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 7, 2025

Nacua is the second-youngest of six children.

Nacua’s older brothers – Kai, a safety, and Samson, also a wideout – are both professional football players, just like the Rams star. He also has several cousins in the NFL, including Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell and his siblings, Nephi and Noah.

Rams WR Puka Nacua Facing New Hurdle in Contract Season

The soon-to-be 23-year-old Nacua is coming off an injury-marred season with the Rams in 2024. He posted 70 receptions for 990 yards and 3 touchdowns. Those dips could prove closer to his 2025 numbers even with Nacua healthy.

The Rams signed Davante Adams in free agency. Nacua figures to remain the Rams’ WR1.

However, Adams commands and will receive targets. Nacua must also contend with fellow receiver Tutu Atwell and tight end Tyler Higbee for targets.

The Rams also selected Terrance Ferguson with their first pick of the 2025 draft, and running back Kyren Williams is another weapon in the passing game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has shown the ability to spread the ball around efficiently, too.

That could provide a hurdle Nacua must overcome in looming contract talks.

Davante Adams helps Puka Nacua become a more dynamic receiver 📈 pic.twitter.com/SOb3euZOqm — Underdog (@Underdog) March 13, 2025

Nacua is in the third year of a four-year, $4 million contract, which he has already thoroughly outplayed through two seasons with the Rams.

His history working alongside Cooper Kupp should help. But even then, Nacua benefited from the former Rams star missing 10 games over the past two seasons. Adams has missed three games in that same span, all of which came last season as he sought and received a trade.